ProTech Services Group Partners with Tech901 to Support Memphis Medical Community

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading technology provider and business consulting firm ProTech Services Group, Inc. has partnered with technology training nonprofit Tech901 to carry out a three-year deployment of new computers for one of the largest medical providers in the Mid-South. The two companies have worked together on various projects since Tech901's inception, but the current project is the most ambitious to date, requiring project management, scheduling, and flexibility.

"When we won the contract to distribute and install computers for the medical system, I knew we would need a significant team of technicians," said Dan Weddle, President/CEO of ProTech Services Group, Inc. "Because I believe in Tech901, their training curriculum, and their reputation for teaching the value of commitment, I offered their students this opportunity. Tech901 was very supportive and produced excellent candidates which we hired. We are pleased with the results."

Under the contract, the ProTech-Tech901 team works within a medical facility to replace old computers with up-to-date, high-quality models, including all accessories. The team is also responsible for taking all used equipment for recycling. In the final step of the process, the team must power up the new computers and connect them to the medical network to ensure proper operation. Depending on the size of the facility, the ProTech-Tech901 team could be at a location anywhere from weeks to six months.

"Tech901 strives to be the first place Memphians go to start a technology career," said Aaron Lamey, Executive Director of Tech901. "ProTech was one our earliest and most vocal supporters. Dan and his team have launched the careers of several of our graduates. Their willingness to hire certified, entry-level talent is exactly the kind of partnership we know makes the difference for the local IT industry."

About ProTech: Founded in 1992, ProTech Services Group is a Memphis-based technology and business consulting firm offering a unique combination of services and solutions to help clients achieve their goals and initiatives. The company focuses on five areas of expertise: managed solutions, technology and consulting, cybersecurity, cloud solutions, and talent acquisition. Each area of business service is focused on providing quality solutions tailored to each client's unique needs, resulting in collaboration across different service areas.

