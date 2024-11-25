Protecht launches advanced controls management solution

SYDNEY, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Protecht Group, a global leader in enterprise risk management solutions, has released its innovative controls management solution. This cutting-edge tool empowers organizations to design, implement, and maintain a robust controls framework, streamlining compliance and enhancing operational efficiency.

Protecht's controls management solution addresses the challenges faced by risk and compliance leaders in managing controls across complex regulatory environments. By integrating controls management into the organization's broader ERM framework, the solution provides a centralized approach to mitigate risks, achieve compliance, and enable organizations to focus on strategic growth.

As organizations face increasing regulatory pressures, the need for a unified, efficient approach to controls management has never been greater. Many businesses struggle with fragmented processes, duplicated efforts across frameworks, and limited visibility into controls effectiveness. Protecht's controls management solution simplifies these complexities by providing a single source of truth for controls assurance activities.

Key features of Protecht's controls management solution

Centralized controls library : Offers a single repository for all control data, tailored to align with organizational needs and regulatory frameworks.

: Offers a single repository for all control data, tailored to align with organizational needs and regulatory frameworks. Simplified control testing : Streamlines the testing process with pre-built templates, automated scheduling, and real-time tracking of progress and results.

: Streamlines the testing process with pre-built templates, automated scheduling, and real-time tracking of progress and results. Framework library : Enables seamless mapping between controls and multiple regulatory standards to eliminate redundancies and simplify compliance efforts.

: Enables seamless mapping between controls and multiple regulatory standards to eliminate redundancies and simplify compliance efforts. Advanced reporting and dashboards: Provides real-time insights into control effectiveness and areas requiring improvement, ensuring confidence in decision-making and risk management strategies.

"Protecht's Controls Management solution simplifies the way organizations handle compliance and risk assurance," says Damien Stevens, Chief Product & Marketing Officer at Protecht. "By integrating controls into the broader enterprise risk framework, we provide our customers with the tools they need to mitigate risks, optimize efficiency, and align their control environments with their strategic objectives."

Supporting resources

To help organizations maximize the benefits of the new solution, Protecht offers a range of resources, including:

Live webinars showcasing the solution's capabilities for risk and IT professionals alike

Product tours showing how the solution lets you solve specific controls-related problems

A comprehensive eBook on building effective controls frameworks

Opportunities to book a demo and see the solution in action

Find out more and download a brochure at www.protechtgroup.com/solutions/controls-management

About Protecht Group

Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, with offices in London and Los Angeles, Protecht Group provides innovative risk management solutions, including the Protecht ERM platform. Trusted by organizations across government, financial services, education, and other industries, Protecht empowers businesses to manage risk holistically, transitioning from spreadsheets and manual processes to efficient, integrated systems.

SOURCE Protecht Group