Protecht names Casey Callinsky COO

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Protecht's president, Casey Callinsky, has taken on a new role as the firm's chief operating officer.

"This change will enable us to focus more on capitalizing on market expansion opportunities and result in continued success for our organization," said Bryan Derbyshire, CEO and founder of the Newport Beach-based award-winning insurtech firm, recently announced as OCTANe High Tech Innovation Awards finalist .

"Strengthening Protecht's foundation and business infrastructure has always been a priority as we continue to navigate many categories with our industry-best, high-performing team and products," Derbyshire added. "Casey will work with current and prospective clients to build and strengthen our relationships and also maintain a hyper focus on our technology, products and overall operations."

Callinsky, a resident of Huntington Beach, has more than 15 years of leadership and management experience. He studied Finance at the Pacific Lutheran University School of Business, he has been a key component of Protecht since its formation and pivotal in its transition from startup to its current growth. He has continuously streamlined both the processes and organizational structure required to handle the firm's ever-increasing business volume.

About Protecht

Protecht is an award-winning technology platform that provides a diverse suite of technological solutions for multiple business markets including, but not limited to, the live events and fintech industries. Its technology connects platforms, venues and merchants to provide control over inventory, customer service and strategic marketing. Protecht's FanShield insurance suite offers low-cost consumer and event coverage to protect consumers and platforms from financial burden. For more information visit www.protecht.io

