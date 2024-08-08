Protecht positioned as a SPARK Leader in the 2024 SPARK MatrixTM for Governance, Risk, and Compliance Platforms by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix ™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) Platforms vendors.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Protecht as a 2024 SPARK Leader in SPARK MatrixTM: Governance, Risk, and Compliance Platforms.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK MatrixTM. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Sahil Dhamgaye, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Protecht's cloud-native platform, Protecht ERM, offers a robust suite of GRC solutions, seamlessly integrating different aspects of risk, resilience, compliance, and audit management. The platform's no-code configuration and advanced analytics highlight Protecht's innovative approach, providing benefits such as identifying emerging vulnerabilities and enabling organizations to prioritize actions effectively. Features like dynamic form builders, automated notifications, and role-based email alerts ensure a customized risk solution that adapts to business needs. Protecht's commitment to client success is demonstrated through its tailored solutions and ongoing support, establishing it as a reliable partner in enterprise risk management.""Owing to Protecht's overall sophisticated Governance, Risk, and Compliance Platforms offerings, the strong value proposition for customers, and robust strategy and roadmap, the company has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact and is positioned as a SPARK Leader in the 2024 SPARK MatrixTM: Governance, Risk, and Compliance Platforms." adds Sahil.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a SPARK Leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix™ for Governance, Risk, and Compliance Platforms by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. This acknowledgment underscores our commitment to providing innovative, cloud-native solutions that empower our clients to manage risks effectively, ensure compliance, and enhance overall governance. Our focus on technology excellence and customer impact continues to drive our mission of delivering tailored, robust GRC solutions that adapt to the evolving needs of businesses," said Damien Stevens, Chief Product & Marketing Officer at Protecht.

A GRC platform is a software solution that aids organizations in overseeing governance, risk management, and compliance activities in a unified manner. It includes tools to simplify processes, identify and address risks, maintain regulatory compliance, and enhance governance practices. The approach supports strategic business objectives and helps navigate the complexities of the business environment. GRC platforms often include risks, compliance, policy, and audit management modules, providing a centralized platform for managing all GRC activities.

About Protecht

While others fear risk, we embrace it. For over 20 years, Protecht has redefined the way people think about risk. We enable smarter risk taking by our customers to drive their resilience and sustainable success.

We help you increase performance through better understanding, monitoring and management of risk. We provide a complete solution of risk management, compliance, training, advisory and consulting services to businesses, regulators and governments across the world.

Our Protecht ERM SaaS platform lets you manage your risks in one place: risks, compliance, incidents, KRIs, vendor risk, IT and cyber risk, operational resilience, business continuity management, and more.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

