Protecht Revs Up Long-Term Relationship with NASCAR Track Properties

Under this extended agreement, NASCAR track properties will deploy Protecht's FanShield technology platform to deliver a compliant, safe, secure and user-friendly option for financial protection in case ticketholders can't make the event for any covered reason. Protecht's end-to-end solution takes the entire risk management process off the hands of the event organizer, with a platform that has been optimized to create a streamlined, best-in-class environment for consumers to manage their claim process.

"This agreement allows NASCAR track properties and the Protecht family of companies to expand on an already successful relationship to help create the best event experience possible for our fans," said Kari Gritton, NASCAR's managing director of consumer strategy. "Working closely with Protecht, NASCAR tracks will be able to provide best-in-class options for a secure ticket-buying process."

"We have enjoyed building a strong relationship with NASCAR and their fans over the past three years both through our FanShield platform and also through our successful association with the FanShield 500 NASCAR Cup Series race. We deeply appreciate that NASCAR sees the value in how our technology provides its fans the option to protect their experience and provide peace of mind. We're delighted that NASCAR has agreed to extend this partnership for ten more years." Bryan Derbyshire - CEO

About Protecht

Protecht, Inc. is a family of companies leveraging embedded technologies to distribute insurance solutions across today's online economy. We power our partners with financial and inventory control, security protocols, data analytics, customer engagement, and increased conversions. With over 100 years of combined experience in fraud, risk, insurance, finance and payments, our industry-leading technologies provide a robust economic infrastructure by giving peace of mind for business and consumers, while providing an end-to-end solution for our select insurance partners.

Protecht's Fanshield platform offers ticket protection throughout the entire live event space. Our technology integrates into leading ticketing platforms to help protect your ticket purchase. We've teamed up with the best possible partners to deliver a valid, licensed, and filed insurance product; cost-effectively protecting you from a slew of unforeseen circumstances.

