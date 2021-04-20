Protecht Sees Proof of Surging Demand for Live Events and Consumers Desire to Protect Their Experiences

"Over the past year, the near absence of live events across the sports and entertainment spectrum has generated enormous pent-up demand, while consumers who experienced economic challenges during this period increasingly recognize that their financial investment in tickets, registration fees and other costs is worth protecting," said Bryan Derbyshire, Protecht CEO. "The Experience Economy has become central to millions of consumers, and Protecht's technology platforms provide our partners with a broad range of tools that enable consumers to manage the financial risk associated with participating in these events and associated e-commerce. It's gratifying to see increasing acceptance and deployment of these platforms."