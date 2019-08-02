Protecht shifts Beau Jeppesen into new role as chief product officer

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Protecht has appointed Chief Operating Officer Beau Jeppesen as its chief product officer, which is a new position. The move was effective July 1.

In his new role, Jeppesen brings his combination of extensive experience in product innovation and his global sales and market expertise to ensure Protecht's engineering and product teams continue to be the creators of innovation happening in Protecht's respective industries.

"Beau has been crucial to our success to date. With his vast knowledge of the business side of Protecht, I could not be more excited to hand over the keys of product to him," said CEO & Founder Bryan Derbyshire. "Our technology team has always been very strong technically. Pairing that talent with Beau's leadership and complete business understanding, I'm confident we will not only to continue to produce out the industry's best technology, but also continue earning awards for product innovation."

Protecht's ongoing growth led to its decision to utilize Jeppesen's expertise and knowledge. As chief product officer, he will drive and implement product development strategies as the company expands its products.

Jeppesen, a resident of Laguna Niguel, joined Protecht in 2016 as one of the firm's first employees. He previously served in management positions at ShopGuarantee, Merchant Defense and Wells Fargo. He earned a bachelor's degree at the University of Utah.

About Protecht

An award-winning technology company, Protecht is an insurtech leader committed to building a better experience in the world of live events. Headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif., its technology connects platforms, venues and event organizers to provide real-time data and analytics as well as control over inventory, customer service and strategic marketing. Its FanShield insurance suite offers low-cost consumer and event coverage to protect attendees and organizers from financial burden. www.protecht.io.

