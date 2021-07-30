Protecht Strengthens Engagement with SquadUP; Extends Partnership an Additional 3-Years

With this second 3-year agreement, SquadUP renews its commitment to leverage Protecht's technology platforms, offering more than 1,200 event promoters - and their audiences – the ability to financially protect their live event investment.

"We continue to see robust demand for events across the live economy, as consumers return to interactive lifestyles. We're delighted that SquadUP recognizes the value in our technology platforms and has agreed to step UP and partner with us for another three years," -- Bryan Derbyshire, Protecht CEO.

SquadUp quote:

"It has been a pleasure to work together with Protecht, providing a seamless ticket insurance experience for our event guests. We have seen an explosion in live events as the country opens back up, and Protecht offers a great tool for protecting our guests and hosts. The integration is extremely powerful, and allows our event hosts to focus on producing quality events instead of worrying about issuing refunds and managing customer experiences for those who can no longer attend their event. " – Sam Mogil, SquadUP CEO

About Protecht

Protecht, Inc. is a family of companies leveraging embedded technologies to distribute insurance solutions across today's online economy. We power our partners with financial and inventory control, security protocols, data analytics, customer engagement, and increased conversions. With over 100 years of combined experience in fraud, risk, insurance, finance and payments, our industry-leading technologies provide a robust economic infrastructure by giving peace of mind for business and consumers, while providing an end-to-end solution for our select insurance partners.

Protecht's FanShield platform offers ticket protection throughout the entire live event space, with technology that integrates into leading ticketing platforms. We team up with the best possible partners to deliver a valid, licensed, and filed insurance product offering cost-effective protection from a slew of unforeseen circumstances. RegShield provides organizers with the unique opportunity to offer protection within the registration space, covering everything from everyday athletes and dedicated competitors to superfans and business professionals.

About SquadUP

SquadUP is a Los Angeles based ticketing, event management and audience engagement platform. The Company provides ticketing and event management software to over 1,200 event organizers, encompassing more than 10,000 live events annually, including The Tribeca Festival, New York City Wine & Food Festival, The Aspen Food and Wine Class, The Village Vanguard, Riot Games, Williams Sonoma, and The James Beard Foundation.

SquadUp provides an integrated, fully-featured mobile app for attendees and organizers in addition to a completely white labeled implementation package for enterprise customers.

