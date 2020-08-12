Protect-A-Bed Helps to Create the Ultimate Healthy Sleep Zone in 3 Easy Steps

WHEELING, Ill., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Protect-A-Bed is the authority in mattress and pillow protection and the champion of the Ultimate Healthy Sleep Zone; dedicated to providing solutions to keep bedrooms safe, healthy, and comfortable. To further create a healthy sleep haven, Protect-A-Bed has recently undergone independent lab testing to ensure their products meet the evolving needs of the sleep industry.

Protect-A-Bed is pleased to announce that their mattress and pillow protectors have passed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's highest standard of Viral Barrier Penetration (ASTM F1671). "Our newest viral barrier protection should provide greater peace-of-mind that is crucial in today's climate," states Bob Burbank, Chief Executive Officer at Protect-A-Bed. The independent laboratory testing certifies that these products meet the CDC's Level 4 standard, thereby ensuring these products provide the highest level of viral barrier protection. Level 4 testing is the same resistance test standard established by the CDC for surgical gowns and drapes.

"Whether protecting students in the college dorm, our most vulnerable in the home or healthcare environment, travelers as they return to normal or consumers who are spending more time at home; we are committed to making this an easier transition," states Stacy Dubinski, Head of Marketing at Protect-A-Bed.

With key features like a viral barrier, their patented waterproof Miracle Membrane®, dust mite, bed bug and allergen barriers, FDA Class 1 Medical Device designation, machine washable and asthma & allergy friendly products® - Protect-A-Bed is helping you sleep comfortably and confidently.

Protect-A-Bed is launching an Ultimate Healthy Sleep Zone campaign focused around 3 easy steps to create a healthy sleep zone. This campaign aims to bring awareness to how easy it is to create a healthy, comfortable space no matter where you lay your head. To learn more about this campaign visit protectabed.com/healthysleepzone.

"During these uncertain times, we feel confident that our products are designed with wellness and safety top of mind. We will continue to innovate and bring advanced technology and certifications to the marketplace," said Elba Ocasio, Vice President of Design and Product Development for Protect-A-Bed.

About Protect-A-Bed

Founded in 1980, Protect-A-Bed is the worldwide leader in mattress protection offering products designed to provide a clean, safe, and comfortable sleep zone. We continue to partner with organizations like the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America to ensure that we offer the very best in quality, value, and wellness. Protect-A-Bed products are available in 45 countries, found in retailers across the country and online, and trusted by hotels, educational institutions, and healthcare.

PROTECT-A-BED and MIRACLE MEMBRANE are all registered trademarks of Protect-A-Bed, LLC. "Asthma and allergy friendly" is a registered trademark and is used under license from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. All rights reserved.

