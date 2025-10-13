PROtect Acquires Trident Pipeline Integrity, Extending Leadership in Advanced Non-Destructive Testing

Acquisition enhances PROtect's proven Pipeline Integrity Department, expands ultrasonic testing expertise, and strengthens Oklahoma presence.

WICHITA, Kan., Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PROtect, LLC, a U.S. leader in safety, reliability, and compliance services with 18 offices nationwide, today announced the acquisition of Trident Pipeline Integrity, LLC (TPI). This strategic move extends the capabilities of PROtect's established Pipeline Integrity (PLI) program by adding Trident's respected expertise in advanced Non-Destructive Testing (NDT).

Trident Pipeline Integrity

For more than a decade, PROtect's PLI Department has delivered industry-leading solutions in ultrasonic inspection, corrosion mapping, and pipeline safety programs. The addition of Trident builds on that foundation, bringing new leadership, field talent, and proven success that align with PROtect's mission of raising the bar in pipeline integrity.

"PROtect's Pipeline Integrity team has already set the standard for reliability and technical performance across the U.S.," said Nathan VanderGriend, CEO of PROtect. "By integrating Trident's innovation and regional expertise with our national platform, we're extending that success and creating even more value for our clients."

From the Trident Founders

"When John and I started Trident Pipeline Integrity, selling the company was never part of our plan," said Joey Clairday, Co-Owner of Trident. "But after meeting with PROtect's leadership, it became clear how closely aligned our values and approach were. We see this as a strategic partnership that allows us to better serve our clients while building on our commitment to safety and quality. We are excited to join the PROtect family and look forward to our future together in the oil and gas industry."

"The foundations already in place at PROtect are ideal for Trident's continued growth," said John Clark, Co-Owner of Trident. "Our team is eager to expand our reach to new clients and contribute our experience to make Trident and PROtect together the premier NDE partner in the industry. We've always prided ourselves on delivering accurate assessments the right way, and this partnership ensures we can continue doing that at an even greater scale."

With Trident's Oklahoma-based operations complementing PROtect's nationwide footprint, the acquisition deepens PROtect's presence in the region while reinforcing service delivery across refining, petrochemical, renewable fuels, and energy infrastructure industries.

About PROtect, LLC

Headquartered in Wichita, KS, with 18 regional locations across the U.S., PROtect provides safety, reliability, and compliance services for high-hazard industries. PROtect's services span non-destructive testing, pipeline integrity, mechanical integrity, process safety, environmental compliance, and emissions monitoring. Learn more at www.protect.llc

About Trident Pipeline Integrity, LLC

Based in Oklahoma, Trident Pipeline Integrity specializes in advanced ultrasonic testing and corrosion mapping solutions. The company has earned a strong national reputation for precision and reliability in pipeline inspection. Learn more at tridentpipelineintegrity.com

Media Contact

Nathan Arant

VP, Marketing

PROtect, LLC

Direct: (225) 330-9559

SOURCE PROtect, LLC.