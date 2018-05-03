Protect Lighting Control Investments with Wattstopper® Technology-Enabled Service Contracts from Legrand®

Legrand's new service contracts merge its industry-leading secure remote support technology (RACCESS) with dedicated factory-trained ROC technicians and field technicians to provide a complete set of coverage options for customers. The most common lighting control system issues can be addressed immediately with remote support, while more complex issues are resolved promptly onsite by a factory-trained technician. Both networked Wattstopper Digital Lighting Management and Architectural Dimming lighting systems can be covered under the new service contracts. Two standard options are being rolled out now:

Connect Plus is the priority response package that includes dedicated ROC support, proactive system analytics, and priority onsite response. Annual onsite training and two annual onsite system tuning visits are also included in this package. Connect Plus is ideal for customers who need protection from unplanned interruptions and who want to keep their system running efficiently.

Connect Prime is the premium response package that incorporates 24/7 ROC support, proactive system analytics, and next day onsite response for issues that aren't able to be resolved remotely. This package also includes two annual onsite trainings and quarterly onsite system tuning visits. Connect Prime is best for customers with mission-critical facilities where lighting issues or interruptions require immediate attention and resolution.

"Having a service contract provides peace of mind throughout the lighting control system's entire lifecycle beyond project installation and completion," said Ray Acciardo, Director, Services Marketing at Legrand. "As lighting systems grow in complexity and become increasingly connected and integrated, service contracts for lighting controls are a natural progression much like HVAC, fire, and security building systems today."

About Wattstopper

Wattstopper, a product line of Legrand, offers the most comprehensive line of simple, scalable, and flexible energy-efficient lighting controls and solutions for commercial and residential applications. The Wattstopper range of products, programs, and services has been helping customers save energy, meet green initiatives, and comply with energy codes for more than 30 years. legrand.us/wattstopper

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America

Legrand is a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Innovation for a steady flow of new products with high added value is a prime vector for growth, including, in particular, connected devices stemming from Legrand's global Eliot (Electricity and IoT) program. Legrand reported sales of $6.2 billion(USD) in 2017. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines that includes AFCO Systems, C2G, Cablofil, Chief, Da-Lite, Electrorack, Finelite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic Products, Milestone AV, Nuvo, OCL, On-Q, Ortronics, Pass & Seymour, Pinnacle, Projecta, QMotion, Quiktron, Raritan, Sanus, Server Technology, Solarfective, Vaddio, Vantage, Wattstopper, and Wiremold. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, ASPI, Corporate Oekom Rating, and DJSI (ISIN code FR0010307819) www.legrand.us.

