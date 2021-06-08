Protect My Ministry Expands Integration Options with Church Management Systems

TAMPA, Fla., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Protect My Ministry, the nation's leading church background screening provider, released its new integration capability with church management solution Planning Center to simplify background screening and training management. The Planning Center integration solution is the latest addition to its growing list of compatible church management systems including Elexio, FellowshipOne, Shelby Systems, and SimpleChurch.

Through its online screening platform, Ministry Mobilizer, Protect My Ministry provides a bi-directional data sync with Planning Center to allow church administrators to import applicants, automate interactions, and view status and time stamps in their Planning Center dashboard. Completion status and scores of training modules, including Child Safety Programs, also feed into the Planning Center dashboard for both church employees and volunteers.

"Building these time-saving integrations with church management solutions is critical to optimizing church operations while maintaining the utmost level of protection for churches and their communities," said Kirk Bogue, general manager of Protect My Ministry. "Background screening and child safety training are non-negotiable when it comes to security, and we will continue to elevate and improve the management experience for our customers."

Access to existing Ministry Mobilizer accounts through Planning Center is password protected and requires minimal set up. To set up a new Ministry Mobilizer account with Protect My Ministry or learn more about the integration with Planning Center, please call 800-319-5581 to speak with an account manager.

Protect My Ministry is a leading provider of risk management solutions designed to help faith-based organizations create safe environments and provide peace of mind. As part of the Ministry Brands family of software solutions, Protect My Ministry serves more than 35,000 churches and faith-based organizations nationwide, offering background screening, monitoring, child safety training and paperless protection solutions through its online platform Ministry Mobilizer.

