Protect My Ministry Launches New Continuous Monitoring Solution for Background Screenings

TAMPA, Fla., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Protect My Ministry, the nation's leading church background screening provider, recently launched its Continuing Monitoring solution to maximize safeguards through real-time applicant monitoring using national criminal and sex offender databases.

Continuous Monitoring is different from standard background screenings in that it is not bound by a typical re-screening timeline of 12, 24, or 36 months. It eliminates potentially dangerous gaps in screening schedules through ongoing monitoring that alerts churches when there is a reportable change in employee or volunteer criminal record history.

The real-time nature of Continuous Monitoring is supported by databases with:

Approximately 100,000 new records added daily

Updated records every 60 seconds

Nationwide federal court coverage

Sex offender data from 50 states

Traffic court moving violation data

"As churches move towards re-opening their doors and resuming in-person programs, we are seeing an increased demand in re-screening consultations and solutions. Our Continuous Monitoring solution is being embraced by churches nationwide as an affordable, time-saving, added layer of protection to create a space that's safe and secure for children, staff, church members and visitors," said Kirk Bogue, general manager of Protect My Ministry.

Protect My Ministry's Continuous Monitoring solution is available now to new and existing customers. To learn more about limited time offers, visit www.protectmyministry.com or call 800-319-5581.

About Protect My Ministry

Protect My Ministry is a leading provider of risk management solutions designed to help faith-based organizations create safe environments and provide peace of mind. As part of the Ministry Brands family of software solutions, Protect My Ministry serves more than 35,000 churches and faith-based organizations nationwide, offering background screening, monitoring, child safety training and paperless protection solutions through its online platform Ministry Mobilizer.

Contact: Pam Junot

Telephone: 888.400.1451 x 1158

Email: [email protected]ds.com

SOURCE Ministry Brands

