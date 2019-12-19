Protect Now LLC Launches Certification to Combat Cyber, Social and Identity Theft Crimes in Real Estate

BOSTON, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Protect Now LLC, a security awareness training company focusing on digital threats to financial transactions in real estate and personal safety, launched the CSI Protection certification in New England, Maryland, D.C., Florida and Texas this week.

"By incorporating an extensive safety awareness training curriculum developed over the past 25 years by Robert Siciliano, one of America's leading safety awareness trainers, we created additional resources, tools and detailed instruction on how to increase listings and make more revenue," said Stephanie Sullivan, founder of Protect Now and CEO/founder of Connect Now (formerly Curb Call), a 2018 NAR REACH company. "The certification creates a unique natural marketing platform that sets agents apart from their peers."

The Cyber, Social and Identity Theft (CSI) Protection certification is now being offered through associations and brokerages to equip agents with proactive security strategies and tools that enhance safe and secure business practices and protect against increasing cyber, business and personal security threats to the residential real estate industry and its clients.

"Real estate agents and small business owners are under attack from cybercriminals because they tend to be among the easiest targets," said Robert Siciliano, renowned security expert, best-selling author, CSI Protection architect and founding partner of Protect Now.

The certification focuses on assessing personal and client security risk and step-by-step training and certification to implement the tools, resources and steps necessary to protect associations, brokerages, individual agents and clients from fraud and ID theft. The certification has proven itself to be a significant market differentiator for agents to earn more business and increased listings.

"This is a differentiator in real estate that hasn't been seen in decades. It creates credibility and is an adrenaline shot for increasing business opportunities for every graduate," said Sullivan.

Founded by a real estate broker to serve other brokerages and their agents, Protect Now created a community dedicated to safety and security by bringing together the latest and best technology, tools and resources. Protect Now is partnered with industry's leading safety and security providers and is supported by leading real estate technology providers. Protect Now's primary goal is to assist associations, brokerages and their agents and their clients to employ better safety and security practices.

