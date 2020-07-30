Protect Our Election Calls on NASS to Adopt Resolution Affirming Need to Reject Voter Fraud Conspiracy Theories and Reinforce Americans' Faith in Democracy

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On a day when the President of the United States suggested "delaying" the 2020 general election due to continued baseless claims of voter fraud, the charitable non-profit organization Protect Our Election called on the National Association of Secretaries of State to adopt a new resolution calling on its members to defend democracy from the conspiracy theorists desperate to undermine it.

Protect Our Election is working to hold state election officials accountable to the truth and to democracy.

In an Open Letter to the NASS, Protect Our Election laid out the need to augment the group's existing resolutions to include the non-partisan and non-controversial statement that "Secretaries of State do hereby affirm their responsibility to proactively counteract conspiracy theories and misinformation about the potential for a 'rigged' or 'fraudulent' election in 2020, to do so regardless of the source or supporters of these baseless theories, and to do so publicly and in one unified voice."

Protect Our Election was founded by concerned American citizens as part of an effort to build a grassroots movement calling attention to the role that state election administrators will have in preserving our faith in electoral processes this fall. The organization believes that, with enough public support, it can hold our state-level public servants accountable to the truth, to the law, and to our democratic ideals.

The National Association of Secretaries of State has passed a series of well-received resolutions that lay out the group's principles; the Open Letter from Protect Our Election simply connects the dots and asks that NASS members clarify their responsibilities in the wake of an unprecedented domestic assault on our free and fair elections.

"Election integrity is on the mind of every concerned American in the lead-up to this November's vote," said Steve Wanczyk, executive director of Protect Our Election. "With our system already taxed by under-funded local election agencies, the need for COVID-19 preparations, and the threat of foreign interference, we need the members of NASS to make it clear that they will not accept attacks on the system from within – especially from the executive branch of the federal government."



The full Open Letter is available at Protect Our Election's website.



Protect Our Election is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization founded and supported by American citizens who value democracy and the rule of law above all else. The group does not advocate for or against any given candidate - only that our elections must be fair, we must allow all eligible citizens the vote, and we must push back against the insidious forces working to undermine our traditions and institutions.

Media Contact:

Steve Wanczyk

Executive Director

571-799-9014

[email protected]

SOURCE Protect Our Election