Protect Our Pets: Support Legal Dog Breeding by Objecting to CA Legislation Bill AB702

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Labradoodle Association, Inc. (ILA), dba Australian Labradoodle Association of America (ALAA), has announced its objection to the California legislation bill AB702, which aims to limit the ability for breeders in California to do business. The bill will hurt law-abiding, responsible breeders, and family pets, and fail to prevent puppy mills. The legislation, if passed, also prohibits the use of guardian homes, which place breeding dogs with families. In addition, the bill restricts dogs and cats from breeding more than once per year, which is detrimental to their natural breeding cycle.

Negative effects of passing of California Legislation Bill AB702:

Targets and forces law-abiding, qualified breeders out of business or to move operations out of California .

. Increases the demand for puppies produced by illegally run kennels and backyard breeders.

Promotes the shipment of puppies from locations outside of California with little or no regulation.

with little or no regulation. Forces unhealthy and harmful breeding practices.

Invades the privacy of dog and cat owners.

Promotes similar legislation in other states.

Benefits of California current breeding regulations:

Legitimate breeders of the ALAA and other organizations must qualify under strict criteria for responsible breeding, including high-quality physical and mental treatment of breeders' dogs and puppies.

Restricting breeding to once a year or limiting the age of breeding dogs hinders the ability of reproductive veterinarians to guide breeders on the best reproductive medical choice for their dogs.

Guardian home advantages: Guardian homes allow the dog to live in a normal, loving family environment and only have one home for its lifetime. The guardian home system helps breeders manage the number of dogs that are under their care.

Take Action:

The ALAA is donating to the National Animal Interest Alliance Trust (NAIA) as well as The Calvary Group; both organizations are actively fighting this bill. The ALAA is encouraging all members and alliances to act immediately to write to their local California representatives. Find local officials here: https://www.naiatrust.org/find-your-elected-officials/. In addition, please sign the ALAA petition at http://chng.it/Tp8MJKJJ .

About the ILA/ALAA:

The International Labradoodle Association, Inc., dba Australian Labradoodle Association of America, consists of approximately 300 breeders and approaching 5,000 pet members while maintaining a database of nearly 100,000 dog registrations and verified pedigrees dating back to its founding in 2004. The organization requires strict guidelines to become a breeder member including health testing requirements, registration of all dogs and puppies, pedigree verification and DNA profile submission. One of the most important goals of the ALAA is to promote the responsible breeding of healthy pets. For more information, please visit alaa-labradoodles.com.

