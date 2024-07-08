Protect Our Winters Appoints Ryan Laemel as COO

Ryan's addition will accelerate the climate organization's growth and impact in 2024 and beyond

BOULDER, Colo., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Climate advocacy organization Protect Our Winters (POW) is thrilled to announce the hiring of Ryan Laemel as Protect Our Winters and Protect Our Winter Action Fund's (POW AF) Chief Operating Officer. Ryan is the first COO in the organization's history, founded in 2007 by professional snowboarder Jeremy Jones. He brings strong operational and leadership skills in addition to expertise in decarbonization, which will be important in growing POW's work in climate advocacy.

"We're excited to welcome Ryan Laemel as POW's first Chief Operating Officer," shared Erin Sprague, CEO at Protect Our Winters. "Ryan's entrepreneurial experience, decarbonization expertise, and human-centered leadership will be mission critical in growing POW's outdoor movement for climate impact. His love of rock climbing and trail running will be part of our journey together too!"

Ryan attended Yale, where he stayed on after graduation to support the university's sustainability strategy and lead the development of the world's first campus-based carbon pricing program. He then spent over seven years at RMI (formerly known as Rocky Mountain Institute), a globally recognized nonprofit focused on market-based solutions to the energy transition, and Third Derivative, an RMI-launched accelerator for climate-tech startups with nearly 200 companies in its portfolio. At RMI, Ryan served as the chief of staff to co-founder Amory Lovins, started and led the India program, and directed research, policy, and innovation work on the transportation, electricity, and industry sectors.

"After a decade in climate and energy, I'm thrilled to join the POW team. While we're making strides on economics in the climate race, we must continue to make progress on people, places, and politics," said Ryan. "POW is uniquely positioned and committed to rallying the outdoor community to support elected leaders who are climate champions, pass policies, and share stories to protect our planet."

POW is the outdoor movement for climate impact, through training, advocacy, and narrative, led by the world's most inspirational athletes, scientists, creatives, and brands. The organization turns the Outdoor State into passionate advocates to protect communities and experiences from climate change.

At POW, Ryan will oversee operations, financial planning, trainings, events, Athlete and Science Alliances, and Team POW, POW's member program. Based in Basalt, CO, he is a passionate skier, climber, and trail runner.

