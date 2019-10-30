Protect Quality, Flavor, Shelf Life of Foods With The New Line of Randell Blast Chillers

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unified Brands, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV), has unveiled a twist to a classic product with the all new Randell BC Series Blast Chillers. The more competitive BC Series incorporates more technologically advanced features that give foodservice operators greater control and recording of the critical food chilling process, such as:

Easy-to-use intuitive touch screen controls

No-program required, auto-launch cooling feature

Color coded probe identification system ensuring proper probe placement

"We're really excited about the new BC Series Blast Chillers," said Dave Rademacher, Randell Product Specialist-Refrigeration. "Not only are we improving on an already stellar line of blast chillers, but we're also providing a more competitive option for our reach-in models. Our customers expect the best from us, and we feel like we delivered."

The reach-in Randell BC Series Blast Chiller ( model no. BC-918RI ) has a capacity of 9 standard sheet pans or 18 hotel pans (12x20x2) – or a combination of both. The work-top Randell BC Series Blast Chiller ( model no. BC-510WT ) has a capacity of 5 standard sheet pans or 10 hotel pans (12x20x2) – or a combination of both. Both the reach-in and work-top units will be shipped on heavy duty 6-inch high casters. The under-counter Randell BC Series Blast Chiller ( model no. BC-003UC ) has a capacity of 3 hotel pans (12x20x2) and is shipped on 3-inch high casters.

All new Randell BC Series Blast Chillers follow the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) food code for safe food handling. Each are tested and certified by the National Sanitation Foundation to rapidly cool food through the "danger zone" (135°F to 40°F) in four hours or less. The three models come standard with an easy-to-use touch screen display, and a front-mounted USB port for retrieving recorded data for HACCP program documentation.

For additional information on all Randell products, contact Kellie Wood at 888-994-7636 or visit unifiedbrands.net .

About Unified Brands :

Unified Brands and its Groen , Randell , Avtec , A la Cart , Power Soak and CapKold product lines have leading industry positions in cooking equipment, custom and standard refrigeration, continuous motion ware washing systems, conveyors, ventilation, utility distribution, cook-chill, and meal delivery systems. As an operating company within the Refrigeration and Food Equipment segment of Dover Corporation, Unified Brands is headquartered in Conyers, Ga., and has operations in Michigan, and Mississippi.

About Dover

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

Unified Brands Contact:

John Davis, VP, Marketing & Product Management

(817) 538-8864

jdavis@unifiedbrands.net

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

asakowicz@dovercorp.com

Dover Investor Contact:

Andrey Galiuk, VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

(630) 743-5131

agaliuk@dovercorp.com

