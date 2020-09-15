Protect yield potential with a more effective approach to pest control

"Common corn pests like corn rootworm, corn earworm and western bean cutworm have historically demonstrated the ability to overcome some control management practices," says Tim O'Brien, Ph.D., Agrisure traits manager for Syngenta . "The innovative Agrisure traits portfolio offers growers different tools to rotate, which proactively protect yield potential, trait durability and long-term field health."

Corn rootworm (CRW) is historically a highly adaptable pest, and long-term management requires the rotation of multiple control strategies to delay the development of insect adaptation. The Agrisure Duracade® trait offers growers a different option that could catch CRW off guard and provides a foundation in multi-year corn rootworm management plans. The Agrisure Duracade trait features a unique mode of action that controls CRW differently than other below-ground traits, binding to a different receptor site in the CRW digestive tract.

For best results, growers designing multi-year corn rootworm management plans may want to consider the use of different control methods including crop rotation, corn rootworm-traited hybrids, soil-applied insecticides, and adult beetle control. By offering both Agrisure Duracade trait stacks and the Agrisure 3122 trait stack, the Agrisure traits portfolio provides corn producers the option to rotate trait stacks with different modes of action for corn rootworm.

The Agrisure Viptera® trait is another valuable tool, controlling more above-ground pests than any other trait in the corn industry. It is the only trait available today that effectively controls western bean cutworm. Hybrids with the Agrisure Viptera trait have less insect-feeding damage as well as higher grain quality potential due to lower incidences of mold and mycotoxin development.

By controlling 16 above- and below-ground insects, the Agrisure Duracade 5222 E-Z Refuge® trait stack combines the Agrisure Duracade and Agrisure Viptera traits to manage more pests than any other competitive trait stack. Many hybrids are also available with Agrisure Artesian® water optimization technology as identified by the 'A' at the end of the trait stack name.

The value of Agrisure traits plays out at harvest: Hybrids with Agrisure Duracade trait offer growers an average 4.1 bu/A yield advantage over products without the trait.1 Hybrids with the Agrisure Viptera trait offer an average 7.3 bu/A yield advantage over products without.2

Agrisure traits hybrids are available through local Golden Harvest® Seed Advisors , NK® retailers and independent seed companies.

Syngenta is assisting growers with long-term pest management strategies through its CRW monitoring program , designed to inform growers in all regions of the most effective integrated approach to their pest and weed control, as well as multi-year whole farm approaches.

To learn more about Agrisure traits as part of an integrated approach to pest management, visit the virtual Syngenta booth at the Farm Progress Virtual Experience from Sept. 15-17. Click here to be instantly transported to the booth and learn more about available solutions.

For more information on Agrisure Duracade trait stacks and to find additional resources about corn rootworm management, including a step-by-step Take Control of Corn Rootworm Management Brochure , visit www.agrisureduracade.com . To learn more about Agrisure Viptera, visit www.agrisureviptera.com .

1 Data based off 2018 Syngenta trials; not an isoline comparison.

2 Study results from Syngenta field trials in 33 locations with natural pest pressure, 2007-2009.

About Syngenta

Syngenta is one of the world's leading agriculture companies. Our ambition is to help safely feed the world while taking care of the planet. We aim to improve the sustainability, quality and safety of agriculture with world class science and innovative crop solutions. Our technologies enable millions of farmers around the world to make better use of limited agricultural resources. With 28,000 people in more than 90 countries we are working to transform how crops are grown. Through partnerships, collaboration and The Good Growth Plan we are committed to improving farm productivity, rescuing land from degradation, enhancing biodiversity and revitalizing rural communities. To learn more visit www.syngenta.com and www.goodgrowthplan.com . Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Syngenta and www.twitter.com/SyngentaUS .

