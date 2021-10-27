"Protect you family from a zombie apocalypse!!"

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It finally happened, the zombie apocalypse is here! Life as we know it is about to change forever! No more TV shows, no more video games, no more Twitter!?! How will we survive!? And wait just a sec, what will we eat?! There's no more fast food, no more coffee shops, no more on demand food delivery apps and no more grocery stores? What in the world are we going to do?

Protect your family from a zombie apocalypse!! Will you be ready?

The good news is, this headline isn't real. The bad news is, you're still not prepared. But look on the bright side. Key To Life Supply is here to help! We can prepare you, your family, your friends and even your neighborhood for this. By learning to grow your own food, getting your kids used to eating the healthy, fresh food you produce and working with your neighborhood to distribute and trade that food, we can all survive the zombie apocalypse! Fortunately, growing your own food is fun, easier than you think, less work than you think, and you don't have to do it alone! The Key To Life Supply family has everything you need. Through our network of partners and our talented staff of educators, we can show you how to grow an abundant supply of fruits and vegetables.

On top of that, growing organically and learning some simple composting techniques with your plant waste, you can rebuild the soil and become even less reliant on fertilizers. Your garden will grow abundantly in soils that have been restored to help plants thrive to their fullest potential. By networking with your community, everyone can focus on growing something a little different so that we still indulge in a delicious variety. Simple pickling, canning, dehydrating and properly storing food will ensure that the community will continue to thrive, even during the harshest of winters.

So you see, there is nothing to worry about! Even if the world turns to ruin, you won't have to worry about eating expired dog food for the rest of your life. You and your community can eat like kings because you have acquired the skills and knowledge necessary to provide the simplest of human needs, delicious food. And the good news is, even if the zombie apocalypse never does come to fruition, you now have the ability to decrease your carbon footprint, live more sustainably, build a stronger immune system by eating pesticide and chemical free foods, increase your property value and provide your community with a network of self-sufficiency. We encourage you to take the first step and contact us at Key To Life Supply before it's too late!

