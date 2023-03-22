Protect Your Furry Friend: Anahata Graceland's Comprehensive Guide to Dog Safety in Every Aspect of Life

SEATTLE, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anahata Graceland, the esteemed creator of the Royal Frenchel bulldog breed and founder of idDOG™, has released a new, insightful book titled "Dog Safety Guide for Your Home: The Unthinkable Emergency Happens Every Day." The book is a comprehensive guide that aims to educate dog owners about potential hazards and safety measures to protect their canine companions in various environments, including the home, garden, and during travel.

Book Cover Anahata Graceland

The "Dog Safety Guide for Your Home" contains full-color images of plants and mushrooms to assist in identifying potential dangers in the yard. It also offers techniques to keep dogs safe with minimal effort and cost. Graceland shares her vast experience of over 50 years as a breeder, providing readers with valuable insights, real-life stories, and best practices for protecting dogs in various situations, such as hot and cold temperatures, water safety, and travel safety.

This essential guide goes beyond conventional dog training advice to cover potential hazards in the kitchen, backyard, kids' play area, garage, and more. It also provides information on how to protect dogs from dangerous critters in the area and special considerations for different holidays.

Anahata Graceland's dedication to dog safety and well-being is evident in her new book, which serves as a valuable resource for dog owners looking to provide the best possible care for their furry friends. The book offers comprehensive information on various aspects of dog safety, from common household hazards to outdoor dangers, ensuring dog owners are well-equipped with the knowledge they need to keep their pets safe and healthy.

Graceland's commitment to raising awareness about dog safety extends beyond the release of her book. She continues to develop and expand the idDOG™ membership club, which unites dog enthusiasts and technology through advanced pet tech products, services, and a unique NFT-based membership experience.

"Dog Safety Guide for Your Home" is now available on Amazon in both Kindle and paperback formats. Dog owners are encouraged to purchase a copy to ensure they are well-informed and prepared to protect their beloved canine companions from potential dangers.

For more information about Anahata Graceland's work, visit https://RoyalFrenchel.com or https://idDOG.com

Don't miss the opportunity to learn from a true dog lover and expert, and safeguard your dog with this essential guide to dog safety at home and beyond.

Dog Safety Guide For Your Home is available on Amazon: https://a.co/d/bzSLp9V

