Protect Your Holiday Deliveries This Season

CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holiday season approaching and online shopping at an all-time high, package theft is a growing concern for many Americans. Adoorn, the innovative leader in secure mail and package solutions, is excited to announce its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale, offering the best prices of the year on its lockable, weatherproof package boxes. Homeowners now have the perfect opportunity to safeguard their holiday deliveries with Adoorn's elegant and secure solutions.

"This season, package theft is predicted to spike, with more shoppers relying on home deliveries for holiday gifts," said Mike Vig, CEO of Adoorn. "Adoorn's package delivery boxes ensure that holiday purchases reach loved ones safely. With our Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale, now is the best time to protect your packages and give yourself peace of mind."

Why Package Theft is Expected to Surge This Holiday Season

With holiday shopping shifting heavily online, millions of packages are left unattended on doorsteps, creating ideal conditions for porch pirates. A recent study1 estimates that 75% of Americans have been a victim of package theft and that 120 million packages were stolen last year, and the upcoming holiday season is particularly high-risk.

Adoorn's secure, lockable package boxes provide a proactive solution, helping families keep their deliveries safe from prying eyes.

Adoorn's Black Friday / Cyber Monday Sale

Running now through Cyber Monday, Adoorn is offering up to 40% discounts on its line of package delivery boxes, available exclusively through the Adoorn website. This limited-time sale provides the lowest prices of the year, making it easy and affordable for homeowners to secure their packages during the holiday season and beyond.

Adoorn Package Boxes: Offer Secure and Stylish Protection

Theft Prevention: Each package box is equipped with a secure lock, designed to prevent unauthorized access and protect deliveries.

Each package box is equipped with a secure lock, designed to prevent unauthorized access and protect deliveries. Holiday Capacity: Large storage space ensures multiple packages can be received safely, ideal for the busy shopping season.

Large storage space ensures multiple packages can be received safely, ideal for the busy shopping season. Range of Styles: Available in two sizes and six colors to allow homeowners to choose a box that complements their home's exterior.

Available in two sizes and six colors to allow homeowners to choose a box that complements their home's exterior. Durable, All-Weather Build: Built from rust-proof, heavy-duty materials, Adoorn's package boxes protect deliveries in all weather conditions, keeping items dry and intact.

How Adoorn Helps Prevent Holiday Package Theft

As the holiday season ramps up, more people are taking proactive steps to protect their deliveries, and a secure package box is one of the best ways to ensure gifts are safe. Easily accessible by delivery drivers, Adoorn's package boxes keep packages safe until the homeowner can retrieve them, preventing both theft and weather damage.

Investing in a secure delivery solution can make a world of difference in protecting gifts and important purchases. By purchasing during Adoorn's Black Friday / Cyber Monday sale, homeowners can experience the ultimate peace of mind this holiday season with an added discount.

About Adoorn

Adoorn, a Chicago-based small business, sells a line of mailboxes and package boxes that are lockable, weatherproof, and beautiful. We make sure every delivery experience is exceptional by protecting what people expect to receive. For more information, visit www.adoorn.com.

