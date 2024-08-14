Protect Your Investment and Shape Your Business's Future with Accurate Loitering Analytics

Field-tested in banks worldwide, this new analytic reliably detects only humans, even in low-lighting conditions. Customers can easily and remotely set up this feature in their surveillance system within seconds.

"We know other loitering detection solutions are notorious for flagging false alerts and missing real security threats. This frustrates our customers," said Net Payne, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at March Networks. "After thorough testing, this Lobby Loitering analytic is the only one we've found on the market that is nearly 100% accurate in detecting loitering threats. It's a game-changer for customers wanting simple, effective surveillance, helping them invest confidently in the future of their business."

Developed in collaboration with Canadian company AiDANT, this Canadian-made feature offers more accurate and customizable analytics to meet your business needs. Real-time alerts on loitering are generated without requiring movement, ensuring that there are no false positives or misses when a possible threat is present.

Rather than an edge analytic in the camera, Lobby Loitering Protection is powered by NVIDIA system-on-chip technology in the NVR, which allows banks, retailers and other customers to use their existing camera infrastructure. This cost-effective solution eliminates the need for camera replacements, providing easy access to advanced analytics.

"AiDANT is proud to partner with March Networks to bring this advanced loitering detection technology to an integrated surveillance setup," said Roger Milford, Chief Executive Officer at AiDANT. "Businesses can swiftly identify and address suspicious activity while minimizing concerns about false alarms."

Along with Lobby Loitering Protection, customers can benefit from other advanced analytics that provide top-tier surveillance capabilities to streamline security and operations:

Heat Mapping

Available on the IPX and X-Series Hybrid Recorders, this feature provides a heatmap showing where the most activity occurs in a camera view. Compatible with most cameras that track motion, customers can easily check person and vehicle traffic patterns over any chosen time period. When combined with Lobby Loitering protection, financial institutions and other organizations can understand how much business they may be losing due to loitering, by tracking the number of customers deterred from entering the ATM vestibule or other areas.

Retail businesses can use heatmaps to strategically place important signs and promotional products in high-traffic areas or identify bottlenecks in service.

Attribute Search

Available on the AI Series Smart Cameras, unlock powerful search features with attribute search for people and vehicles. Search for people by gender, specific clothing and even accessories such as hats or backpacks.

As a leader in intelligent video solutions, March Networks' new and enhanced AI-powered analytics features detect security threats proactively and effortlessly, protecting assets, people and profits. With real-time alerts and insights, customers can now confidently put their focus back on their business, providing peace of mind with unparalleled surveillance efficiency.

About March Networks

March Networks® is leading the future of intelligent video, transforming enterprise video into actionable business intelligence. Globally recognized for our deep expertise in video security and data analytics, we empower organizations to enhance operational efficiency, security, and profitability. Our cloud-based, intelligent video technologies extend beyond traditional surveillance, integrating AI analytics and advanced integrations like POS systems, IoT devices, and ATMs to drive business growth and improve customer experiences. With over two decades of experience, March Networks is a trusted partner to over 1,000 financial institutions, more than 300 retailers, and over 800 commercial and industrial brands. We are committed to guiding our clients intelligently and cost-effectively through their transition to cloud-based enterprise video. Our extensive network of over 800 certified partners ensures adaptability to a myriad of business needs, integrating with a wide range of third-party cameras and systems. With global reach, local support, and a dedication to customer service, we ensure seamless operation, maintenance, and optimization of systems for customers in over 70 countries. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, and owned by Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, March Networks stands as a trusted partner and innovative leader in the intelligent video sector. For more information, please visit marchnetworks.com .

