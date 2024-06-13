Protect your pets during potential record-breaking hurricane season: VetriScience shares tips for pet owners

WILLISTON, Vt., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a historic hurricane season begins, pet wellness company VetriScience urges pet owners to plan ahead to keep their pets safe and minimize stress during severe storms. Forecasters are predicting a record-breaking 2024 hurricane season with 25 named storms and 12 hurricanes, the highest number ever anticipated by The Weather Company1.

"Pets are part of the family, so it's critical to include them in your hurricane preparedness plans," said Dr. Elizabeth DeLomba, DVM, MBA, Senior Veterinary Services Consultant at VetriScience. "Having the right supplies and identifying safe shelters ahead of time can make a huge difference for your pets' well-being during a hurricane."

83% of pet owners live in a community threatened by natural disasters. Furthermore, 90% of pet owners state they'd evacuate with their pet during a weather event; however, only 46% have a plan to do so2. Here are top tips to help pet owners get ready for hurricane season:

Assemble a Pet Emergency Kit

Pack a sturdy carrier for each pet, along with a two-week supply of food, water, medications, copies of vaccination records, photos to help identify your pets, and familiar toys or bedding to reduce stress. Popular pet calming supplement VetriScience® Composure™ is ideal to have on hand to reduce pets' anxiety or limit behavioral outbursts in high-stress environments. Composure is clinically proven to work within 30 minutes and long-lasting chews are clinically proven to last up to eight hours.

Update Identification and Microchips

Ensure your pets are wearing collars with current ID tags. Microchips or GPS tracking collars are also highly recommended to improve reunion chances if you become separated from your pets during the chaos of a hurricane evacuation.

Prepare Your Home

Bring outdoor pets inside well before the storm arrives. Install secure storm shutters or boards on windows. Identify a safe interior room without windows to shelter your pets. Stock up on pet pads or bathroom supplies if you can't take them outside during the storm.

Identify Pet-Friendly Shelters

Many public shelters and hotels do not allow pets other than service animals. Research pet-friendly options in advance, whether pet-friendly hotels, boarding facilities outside evacuation zones, or shelters that will accept pets during disasters. Make reservations early. If possible, get your pet familiar with the location. Pet Naturals BusyButter is great for keeping pets occupied during shelter-in-place orders or when surrounded by other pets in community shelters.

Know Your Evacuation Route

If you must evacuate, never leave pets behind. Map out multiple evacuation routes to pet-friendly destinations in advance. Carry copies of your pets' records and photos if you get separated.

"With some simple preparations, you can dramatically increase your pets' safety during hurricanes," added Dr. DeLomba. "Don't wait until a storm is bearing down - make your pet preparedness plans today."

