Protect Your Pods with the NEW UAG Apple AirPods Silicone and Hardshell Cases

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Armor Gear (UAG), creator of lightweight mobile device cases, has announced the launch of their new Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro Cases. Get ready to take your AirPods wherever you roam. From the great outdoors to the concrete jungle, UAG's AirPod cases are designed to handle whatever the day throws at you.

UAG Airpods Case UAG Airpods Case

The soft-touch Silicone AirPods Collection Cases provide on-the-go and unobstructed functionality and let you charge up, clip, and carry your AirPods to your favorite bag or belt in full confidence. In true UAG fashion, the cases maintain superior impact protection that exceeds Military Standards for drop and shock. Four color options offered, along with dustproof and water-resistant features mean you'll stay paired, protected, and ready for your next adventure.

The Hardshell AirPods Collection Cases have your back whether on-call, en route to work, or listening to your favorite track mid-outdoor excursion. The detachable carabiner, spring-assisted automatic release button, and convenient pairing make it a breeze to access and take your pods on-the-go. The cases are designed to withstand Military Drop and Shock Standards while remaining weather and dustproof.

"I have enough to worry about navigating my way through different destinations. It's nice knowing my AirPods are one less thing to worry about," said Professional Surfer and UAG Ambassador, Tyler Stanaland. "Clip them to your side and keep them safe as you go!"

Silicone Collection Cases - AirPods Generation 1 & 2, AirPods Pros

Color Available: Black/Orange, Orange/Dark Grey, Olive Drab/Orange, Black/Black

Price: $ 29.95 | € 27,95 | £ 24.00

Soft-Touch Silicone

Drop Tested // MIL STD 8105G

Dustproof, Water-resistant

Unobstructed functionality for wireless charging

Detachable carabiner for easy clip access

Hardshell Collection Cases - Airpod Generation 1 & 2, Airpod Pros

Color Available: Black/Orange

Price: $ 39.95 | € 36,95 | £ 32.00

Hard TPU exterior

Soft-touch silicone interior

Lighting port plug to protect from dust and water intrusion

Rugged Weatherproof Protection

Drop Tested // MIL STD 8105G

Dustproof, Water-resistant

Detachable Carabiner Included

Wireless Charging compatible (2nd gen device)

About Urban Armor Gear:

Inspired by adrenaline-fueled outdoor adventures throughout Southern California, Urban Armor Gear (UAG) delivers mobile accessories and cases developed to survive rugged terrains while protecting your tech throughout any journey. Urban Armor Gear's innovative and lightweight yet durable designs constantly evolve to provide urban adventurers and global thrill-seekers high-quality accessories to preserve the latest tech gear on the market, with the reassurance that their UAG mobile cases will perform in all extremes. Our badge of honor stands behind every single UAG product, receiving a military-grade certification for protection against shock by enduring rigorous laboratory drop-testing.

Visit: urbanarmorgear.com or www.instagram.com/urbanarmorgear for more information.

