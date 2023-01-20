Protect Your School Against Cyber Criminals

Center for Internet Security's free webinar offers valuable tips and recommendations to keep K-12 schools secure

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of U.S. school districts hit with ransomware , canceling classes, closing schools, compromising social security and other personal information, and costing the average district more than one million dollars in recovery costs. That number is expected to increase yet again in 2023.

Center for Internet Security

A free webinar is being offered to any K-12 public school interested in learning how to better secure their networks. During this virtual session, participants will hear from panelists in IT positions, school district staff and cybersecurity leaders about what can be done to bolster school cybersecurity, regardless of an organization's budget or the level of experience of security staff members.

The recommendations are based on the Center for Internet Security's first-ever K-12 Report, released at the end of 2022. Here is a link to that report, as well as a link to register for the free webinar on Monday, January 23, 2023 from 2-3:30 pm ET.

