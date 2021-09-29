Protect Your Whole Home Today With Safety You Can Trust

"Whole home safety cannot be overstated, and Fire Prevention Month is the perfect time of year to review your home's safety plan," said Ashley Gocken, senior manager of brand marketing for First Alert. "An effective home safety plan, including proper installation of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, can help make all the difference in an emergency and help keep your home and family safe from these preventable tragedies."

First Alert and actor Taylor Kinney are also joining fire safety advocates across the country to urge Americans to be ready and knowledgeable to help prevent injuries and deaths from fire and CO poisoning in a series of PSAs.

Protect Your Whole Home

To help ensure homes and families are protected, First Alert offers the following safety tips and prevention measures.

Every level, every bedroom. Having functioning alarms installed throughout your home is the first line of defense for fire prevention. The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends installing smoke alarms on every level of the home, including the basement, and inside each bedroom. CO alarms should also be installed on every level and near each sleeping area. To put this in perspective, the average-sized home in America – a two-story, three-bedroom house – needs a minimum of five smoke alarms and four CO alarms.

"No two situations are alike, so consider your specific needs when selecting products to enhance your home's safety," Gocken added. "First Alert offers a variety of alarms to fit any household's needs. From 10-year battery alarms to voice and location technology, First Alert provides reliable protection you can trust."

Test and maintain. The NFPA reports that three out of five home fire deaths occur in homes without working smoke alarms. Many people assume that because they have alarms in their homes, they're automatically protected in the event of a fire or CO incident. In reality, both smoke and CO alarms need to be maintained and tested regularly to ensure they're working properly. A consumer survey shows that around half of consumers do not test their alarms monthly*. Regardless of the type of alarms you have installed, all smoke and CO alarms should be regularly tested, and batteries should be replaced every six months.

Alarms don't last forever. Replace outdated units. If you cannot remember the last time you installed an alarm, chances are, it's time to replace it. Alarms are on duty 24/7 and need to be replaced at least every 10 years.

P.A.S.S. fire extinguishers. Research shows that nearly one-third of consumers do not own a fire extinguisher*. In addition to smoke and CO alarms, having fire extinguishers – and knowing how to use them – is an important part of maintaining a safe home for you and your family. Fire extinguishers should be placed in each area of the home where a fire could potentially occur, including the kitchen, living area and garage. Adults in the household should learn how to properly operate a fire extinguisher using the acronym P.A.S.S. Simply pull the pin, aim the nozzle at the base of the fire, squeeze the trigger and sweep from side to side.

Be Knowledgeable and Prepared

Establish an escape plan. According to the NFPA, only 32% of American households have developed and practiced an emergency escape plan. Having a plan of action and practicing it with the entire family at least twice a year is critical. Identify two ways out of each room, assign an outdoor meeting spot a safe distance away from your home, and dedicate someone in the family to assist with pets, elderly family members and/or infants.

Never leave the kitchen while cooking. The number one cause of home fires in the United States is unattended cooking, with ranges or cooktops accounting for 87% of cooking fire deaths and 78% of cooking fire injuries, according to the NFPA. With more people cooking comes an elevated risk for an increase in cooking fires. If you are simmering, baking, grilling or roasting food, check it regularly, use a timer for reminders and have a fire extinguisher within reach.

Fire Safety Near You

To kick-off Fire Prevention Month, First Alert and Lowe's stores nationwide are joining forces to directly educate the public about how to protect communities from the threat of fire and CO.

Select Lowe's stores nationwide will host fire safety events featuring fire trucks and educational materials to directly educate people of all ages about the importance of whole home safety this Fire Prevention Month.

For more information and other resources regarding fire safety products and tips for protecting your home and family from smoke, fire and carbon monoxide, visit www.firstalert.com/firepreventionmonth.

*First Alert Fire Prevention Research Report, February 2021 – Results are based on the responses of 1,003 adult homeowners, ages 18 and older, living in the United States who completed an online survey, February 2021

About BRK Brands, Inc.

BRK Brands, Inc. (Aurora, IL), is a fully owned subsidiary of Newell Brands. For more than 60 years, BRK Brands, Inc. has been the manufacturer of First Alert®-branded home-safety products, the most trusted and recognized safety brand in America. BRK® Brands designs and develops innovative safety solutions including a comprehensive line of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms, fire extinguishers and escape ladders to protect what matters most. Such products are also marketed under the BRK Electronics® brand, The Professional Standard for the builder and contractor audiences. BRK Brands, Inc. products are found in more than 30 countries worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.firstalert.com , http://www.brkelectronics.com or http://www.newellbrands.com .

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid®, Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer's®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Contigo®, First Alert®, Mapa®, Spontex® and Yankee Candle®. Newell Brands' beloved, planet friendly brands enhance and brighten consumers lives at home and outside by creating moments of joy, building confidence and providing peace of mind.

Additional information about Newell Brands is available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com .

©2021 BRK Brands, Inc., Aurora, IL 60504. All rights reserved.

BRK Electronics® is a registered trademark of BRK Brands, Inc., Aurora, IL 60504.

Nasdaq® is a registered trademark of The Nasdaq Stock Market, Inc.

Contact: Sara Tatay or Abigail Cox L.C. Williams & Associates P: 312-565-3900 or 800-837-7123 [email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE First Alert

Related Links

http://www.firstalert.com

