Protecting Dogs from Wildfire Smoke with Air Filter Mask Innovation

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dog owners have options for protecting their pet from the health threats associated with breathing wildfire smoke. K9 Mask® by Good Air Team has developed a new air filtration solution for use in their air filter mask for dogs.

The wildfires burning along the West Coast are creating sustained air quality concerns for many dog owners living in rural and urban communities. Dogs are in danger of short and long-term health problems like respiratory and heart disease from inhaling toxic particulate matter, which can embed deep into lungs and circulate in the blood stream.

Air Filter Mask Solutions for Dog Owners

Kirby Holmes, CEO of Good Air Team states, "Our goal is to empower dog owners with solutions for protecting their pet from air pollution threats like wildfire smoke." Good Air Team recently launched a new air filter option for the K9 Mask®. It is called the Clean Breathe air filter.

The new Clean Breathe air filter fits into the K9 Mask® and can be worn for a longer duration on a dog than the original Extreme Breathe air filters. The Clean Breathe air filter, which is a PM10 and Active Carbon filter, provides effective filtration for a dog from larger particles like ash, dust, and soot.

Clean Breathe filters are not as effective at filtering micro particles in wildfire smoke but it provides a new flexible option for dog owners who want to be outside for longer periods of time on short walks or bathroom breaks.

The original K9 Mask® Extreme Breathe air filter, which is an N95 PM2.5 and Active Carbon filter, provides the most effective filtration in wildfire smoke for a dog. However, the limitation for dog owners using the Extreme Breathe filter is that it can only be worn for a short duration.

The K9 Mask® air filter for dogs is for use in an air quality crisis, not for casual use. We recommend visually monitoring your dog while using the mask to verify it is breathing properly and not overheating.

Independent Laboratory Testing for Air Filtration

Both air filter options for the K9 Mask® have been independently tested by an International Organization for Standardization (ISO) laboratory. We have received testing certification results for the Extreme and Clean Breathe air filters according to ISO 16890 standards for air filtration.

