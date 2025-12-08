Protecting Print Fleets: Symphion Addresses Complacency in Printer Endpoint Protection with Two New Offerings

DALLAS, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Symphion, Inc., the Dallas-based leader in print fleet cyber hygiene, today announced two new offerings designed to tackle widespread complacency in protecting printer endpoints.

Print fleets, the collective printer endpoints in an organization, typically comprise about 20 percent of network endpoints, yet 99 percent remain unprotected from even the most common cyber risks and one unprotected printer endpoint is enough to bring down an entire business.

"While PCs and other endpoints are firmly under IT and information security protection, printers are still treated as business equipment procured through supply chain and remain unaccounted for and unprotected," said Jim LaRoe, CEO of Symphion, Inc."

Despite supporting and enabling mission-critical processes, printers remain unprotected largely due to false beliefs that built in OEM security features are being used to protect them or that printers are "going away" due to digitization and not a risk.

To help organizations move from complacency to action, Symphion has added two new offerings:

Symphion Enterprise Assessment

The Enterprise Assessment is a 20-point assessment of up to 500 printers that:

Electronically examines devices against the 10 riskiest configuration items. Examines the 10 processes that most affect print fleet protection.

Symphion delivers a scored, board-ready report that business leaders can understand and use to obtain buy-in and budget for printer protection.

PFCSAAS Lite

PFCSAAS Lite is a scaled-down version of Symphion's total program, focused on two essential, foundational cyber hygiene disciplines:

Evergreen inventory / IT asset management (ITAM): hourly refreshed inventory that also identifies newly added devices, unsupported models, and end-of-support devices.

Password management: fleet-wide password discipline with monitoring for change.

It is not a replacement for the total program, but provides a lower-price, high-visibility quick win, to build momentum toward full program adoption.

"Every large fleet can't show an accurate inventory, the devices aren't hardened or patched, they don't monitor or promptly remediate changes, and printers are effectively unprotected," LaRoe added. "Our new offerings meet organizations where they are, give them proof, and give them a first steps toward an effective program."

About Symphion

Symphion, Inc. is a Dallas, Texas based software and services company that is the world's leader in comprehensive print fleet cyber security. For more information, visit www.symphion.com.

