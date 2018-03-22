Protecting Schools, Government Institutions, Churches, Banks And More - California Company Offers Product Providing Real Protection Against Violent Attacks, Unwanted Intruders

One of the most unique properties of Armorcoat is that it adds a critical layer of protection by keeping glass doors and windows securely intact if shot or shattered during an attack. While the glass will break, it is held firmly to the door or window frame by an attachment system, acting as a physical barrier and delaying intruder entry. This extra time allows those inside to get to a safe place while first responders arrive to handle the threat. Its extensively tested intrusion protection properties make it difficult for an intruder to enter, and Armorcoat can be applied to schools, churches and government buildings with an easy installation.

"The issue of school safety is very important to me personally as well as to Solar Gard as a company, which is why we feel strongly that every school in the country should be protected by Armorcoat," said Kendall Combs, general manager of Solar Gard. "The large-scale school safety initiatives being discussed are great, but our school districts need to also consider additional measures like Armorcoat. So much more can be done to provide better physical security for our children and the amazing educators in these schools. Communities are frantically searching for immediate options to protect students, and it's our corporate duty to do everything in our power to keep them safe."

Over the last 40 years, Solar Gard has developed an incredible reputation within the window film industry and is a trusted leader in protective films on buildings across the nation – including the J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building and several other U.S. government buildings. The company firmly believes that schools and other high-risk facilities need to take quick action by proactively implementing these types of safety measures, offering those inside a better chance in surviving a potential attack.

