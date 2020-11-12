Protecting the Environment and Wildlife -- The Saudi Falcons Club Launches the "Hadad" Program to Return Falcons to Their Original Habitat

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saudi Falcons Club (SFC) launched the "Hadad" program to return falcons, only for wild Saker Falcon Falco cherrug, and Peregrine falcon Falco peregrinus, to their original habitat and preserve the falcon population. The program is the first of its kind in Saudi Arabia, and aims to enhance the Kingdom's pioneering role in protecting the environment and wildlife by maintain their population status.

The SFC plans to launch the program through several stages. The first phase, starts from November 10, 2020 until January 10, 2021, it aims to urge falconers and falcon owners to donate their falcons. While the second phase from January 10 to February 10, 2021 will focus on preparing falcons for reintroduction. The final stage of the program is releasing falcons into their original habitats outside Saudi Arabia.

The program comes within the framework of the club's commitment to organize the falconry hobby and preserve falcons' breeds, at the local and international levels. The program's strategic objectives are to develop the wildlife standards, and emphasize Saudi role in reviving this cultural legacy.

It is noteworthy that the Hadad program of Saudi Falcons Club is a sustainable integrated program with qualified professional team, which aims to raise awareness of preserving falcons, and urging initiatives and volunteers from all segments of falconry enthusiasts. The following email: [email protected] is available for communication and coordination with the Hadad program.

