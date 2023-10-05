Protecting Through Technical Expertise: SQA Services, Inc. Introduces White Paper on PFMEA Methodology

SQA Services, Inc.

05 Oct, 2023, 07:30 ET

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SQA Services, Inc., a leading provider of quality management solutions, is proud to announce the release of their latest white paper, an insightful exploration of the Process Failure Mode and Effects Analysis (PFMEA) methodology. PFMEA is a powerful tool used to evaluate and enhance processes across industries, offering a roadmap to improved quality, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness.

A basic PFMEA procedure involves:

  1. Assembling a cross-functional team with diverse knowledge of the process.
  2. Defining the scope of the PFMEA.
  3. Identifying subprocesses within the general process.
  4. Documenting identifying information at the top of the PFMEA form.
  5. Identifying failure modes for each subprocess.
  6. Assessing the consequences of each failure mode.
  7. Determining the severity rating for each consequence.
  8. Identifying potential root causes for each failure mode.
  9. Assessing the occurrence rating for each cause.
  10. Evaluating current process controls for each cause.
  11. Determining the detection rating for each control.
  12. Calculating the Risk Priority Number (RPN).
  13. Identifying recommended actions.
  14. Recording results and dates as recommended actions are completed.

For maximum impact, businesses are encouraged to instill the PFMEA methodology not only in Quality, Engineering, and Manufacturing functions but also in areas such as Procurement, Contracts, and Program Management. Comprehensive perspectives from all subprocesses contribute to identifying problem areas, assigning severity ratings, and initiating necessary actions, ensuring compliance with design documents and customer requirements.

SQA Services, Inc. exemplifies the effectiveness of PFMEA in a case involving a commercial aircraft manufacturer. By implementing PFMEA, SQA helped the client address recurring defects linked to a key supplier's variability, ultimately saving millions of dollars in rework and scrap.

Structured continuous improvement activities are fundamental to effective quality programs. SQA Services, Inc. stands ready to facilitate these activities, offering expertise in investigation processes, PFMEA management, internal metrics review, and customer scorecard analysis to enhance overall quality systems.

SQA Associates can assist businesses in managing PFMEA, coordinating Production Parts Approval Process (PPAP), identifying risks and opportunities, ensuring sub-tier supplier performance, and addressing corrective actions critical to success.

To access the complete white paper and learn more about how PFMEA can enhance your business processes, visit the SQA Website.

Media Contact:

Erika Botello, SQA Marketing Specialist

[email protected]

(310) 751-5087

