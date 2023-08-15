Protecting What Matters Most - Ridge IT Cyber Ranks No. 281 on Inc. 5000

Named the No. 6 Security Firm in the Country, Ridge IT Cyber Has Pioneered a New Era of Protection with Cloud Technologies, Cyber Security, and Zero Trust Architectures

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, Inc. Magazine releases its highly-anticipated and envied list of the 5000 fastest-growing companies in America. This year, the 2023 class features businesses that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating unprecedented inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and unpredictable hiring challenges. Today, Ridge IT Cyber is proud to announce its inclusion and placement as No. 281 on the 2023 Inc. Magazine's 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America.

Ridge IT Cyber is the industry leader in providing results-driven cybersecurity solutions with cutting-edge technology and unparalleled expertise. Noted as the No. 6 Overall Security Firm in the entire country, No. 27 in Florida, and No. 4 in the Metro Areas of Tampa, St Petersburg, and Clearwater, Ridge IT Cyber is revolutionizing the industry from the inside out. From Zero Trust Architecture to Data Protection, Cloud Smart Infrastructure and Migration, and everything in between, Ridge IT Cyber is at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation.

"We merged our forward-looking cyber security expertise and listened intently to our customers. This in turn created a cutting-edge solution that met our clients' demands, kept them safe and gave them peace of mind. I credit our team's constant customer service and security focus for propelling us to one of the fastest growing companies in America." – Ridge IT Cyber CEO and Co-Founder, Chad Koslow

While 2023 marks the company's first year on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies list, Ridge IT Cyber is no newcomer to the industry. Holding over 13 years of experience in cultivating groundbreaking solutions, Ridge IT Cyber has come to be known as a trusted source in the cybersecurity arena.

The Inc. 5000 ranking is based on a company's percentage of growth over 3 years and provides unique data-driven insights into the country's most successful independent companies. Together, the 2023 class contributed over 1,187,266 jobs to the economy in only three short years.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic. To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future." – Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk

To be named within the Inc. 5000, especially during times of economic uncertainty is to be considered among the world's most elite and notable companies, reaching a pinnacle of success. However, Ridge IT Cyber is just getting started and anticipates incredible growth and development within the field in the upcoming years.

About Ridge IT Cyber

Ridge IT Cyber is an industry-leading cybersecurity firm dedicated to developing results-driven solutions built on solid technical standards around each client's unique needs. Founded in 2014, with headquarters in the Tampa Bay Metro area, FL, Ridge IT Cyber proudly serves clients of all sizes and sectors across six continents. Ridge IT Cyber enables and empowers clients to implement Zero Trust while reducing the complexities of managing security. Ridge IT Cyber has implemented over 1k Zero Trust Architectures and is one of the few authorized Zscaler MSPs with over 500k users protected worldwide. Through strategic partnerships with Gartner leading solutions, Ridge IT Cyber creates an intentional roadmap to a better user experience with increased security.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, allows the founders of top businesses to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

