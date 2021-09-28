Protection Against Infections Remains a Priority Beyond the Pandemic

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the pandemic's rapid spread earlier last year, the U.S. Environment Protection Agency (EPA) accelerated its review process of submissions by disinfectant manufacturers. The EPA also took steps to avoid supply chain challenges by making the process of obtaining inert ingredients more flexible. It even allowed for some active ingredients listed in List N – "Disinfectants for Use Against SARS-CoV-2," to be obtained without checking for the agency's approval. Overall, according to data provided by The Business Research Company, the global sterilization equipment and disinfectants market size is expected to grow from USD 7,142.3 Million in 2019 to USD 9,846.9 Million in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. In 2020, the sterilization equipment market size was valued at USD 8,049.3 Million, and was driven by increased demand for sterilization equipment, disinfectants, and critical care equipment due to the pandemic. OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC: OPTI), Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RVP), Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS), Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI), Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE)

Additionally, the pandemic has led to an increased awareness of the importance of maintaining hygiene to avoid transmission of pathogens in healthcare facilities and among the general populous. According to data provided by Grand View Research, the global personal protective equipment market size was valued at USD 77.36 Billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2028. Currently, even though most of the economy is open, many regulations in regards to use of PPEs are still in place.

OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC: OPTI) announced last week breaking news regarding the, "company's subsidiary Z2O territories report Period Ending September 19th, 2021.

The company launched the Z2O pilot program earlier this year in Austin Texas, the results of the "Uber" of cleaning services app and service providers was accepted extremely well and continues to gain momentum and growth.

As promised, the Z2O network soft launch was initiated in San Diego and Miami, alongside expanding the existing operations in Austin, Texas. The initial beta testing results for the period 9/08/21 to 9/19/21 have shown a total of $699,404, and the volume of the break down per location indicated that the volume was in Austin $349.330, the volume in Miami was $175,266 and in San Diego was $174,808.

The results of this beta testing proved to have a huge success. The software and the hardware of the Z2O system withstood this volume and no downtime in the logs. Now that the beta results are in, the company plans on having aggressive expansion plans in the U.S. and in the European nations. The European version is being worked on by the engineers and coming along with a lot of positives.

The Z2O users are asking Z2O for additional "uber" type services other than cleaning, and these services range from home repair projects, plumbing services, electrical services, Pet sitting services, senior care services, and babysitting services. We are looking into all of these opportunities to meet Z2O users' needs and request, to provide them the services they are looking for while maintaining a high level of service delivery with the focus on customer satisfaction.

The company will be announcing additional territory launches throughout the rest of the year."

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RVP) designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. Earlier this year the Company announced that it has entered into an amendment to the Technology Investment Agreement (originally awarded on July 1, 2020) with the U.S. government providing $27,365,232 in additional funding. The amendment calls for an increase in existing domestic manufacturing capabilities by a minimum of 50 percent in order to meet ongoing and future U.S. COVID-19 medical countermeasures demands. In order to satisfy this new objective, Retractable is directed to increase U.S. production of 1mL low dead-space safety syringes by installing new assembly lines and further expanding a portion of its facilities in Little Elm, Texas. The scheduled end date for the modification effort is January 31, 2022.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) announced this month that the University Hospitals Accountable Care Organization (UHACO) in Cleveland, Ohio has begun offering the Eversense® CGM System to its Medicare enrollees effective early September, 2021. The recent decision to use the Eversense CGM System in eligible patients with type 1 diabetes or type 2 diabetes on insulin shows the commitment of UHACO to facilitate optimal diabetes management for its enrollees. "We are excited to offer Eversense to our ACO patients with diabetes. Supplying tools for effective glucose management allows us to meet the Standards of Care for patients using insulin as outlined by the American Diabetes Association," said Betul Hatipoglu, M.D., Head of Endocrinology and Diabetes at UHACO. "Eversense offers patients choice amongst continuous glucose monitoring devices. The Eversense CGM system delivers industry leading accuracy, an improved patient experience, and an array of unique features that afford people, especially those in the Medicare population, the opportunity to achieve improved health outcomes."

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) reported last month its launch of commercial distribution of an FDA Emergency Use Authorized, patent pending, rapid point-of-care COVID-19 antigen test for use in decentralized and traditional testing settings. Product inventory is on-hand and immediately available for shipment to Chembio customers across the United States. The SCoV-2 Ag Detect™ Rapid Test, manufactured by InBios International, Inc., is a rapid immunoassay test authorized for use in laboratories with a CLIA waiver certification. It provides results in 20 minutes from a nasal swab and requires no instrumentation. The test can be used for both patients who are suspected of COVID-19 by their healthcare provider within 5 days of symptom onset and for asymptomatic serial testing. "We are excited about the addition of this differentiated product to our menu of COVID-19 assays," said Charles Caso, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Chembio. "We are now offering U.S. customers SCoV-2 Ag Detect™, a test for COVID-19 antigens in both symptomatic and asymptomatic populations, as well as Status™ COVID-19/Flu A&B, a product that differentiates flu from COVID-19 using a single nasal swab sample. Our expanded commercial team can now offer testing solutions for CLIA waived settings and work and school settings."

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. Earlier this month the Company announced financial results for its fiscal 2022 second quarter ended July 31, 2021. Net sales for 2Q22 of $27.5 million, compared with 2Q21 of $35.0 million and 1Q22 of $34.1 million. Charles D. Roberson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lakeland Industries, stated, "Lakeland's performance improvements are proving to be sustainable as we have again delivered on our margin, expense controls and cash management objectives as reported in our fiscal 2022 second quarter financial results. This performance is even more impressive when considering the significant global business challenges presented in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic last year and more recent, unpredictable waves of outbreaks in the U.S. and Southeast Asia.

