Protection Meets Beauty as FireKing Unveils Designer Collection

NEW ALBANY, Ind., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FireKing International unveiled the much-anticipated Designer Collection today. The Designer Collection features FireKing's best-in-class fire-rated asset protection with fashion-forward wood grain and stone finishes. Initially the product will be available only on the 2-drawer Turtle Vertical File Cabinet, a storage and protection solution designed to work in either home or office environments. The Turtle Vertical File Cabinet has a 22" depth, making it a perfect fit under the desk in your work from home space.

"The challenge with file cabinets is that they look too industrial to blend in at home," says Bryan Mills, VP of Production at FireKing. "The FireKing Designer Collection breaks through the typical color selection and will make your home office feel more like home and less like an office."