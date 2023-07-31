Protective Coatings Market is to grow at a CAGR of 9.91% from 2022 to 2027|Increased demand for water-borne coatings will drive market growth -Technavio

NEW YORK, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The protective coatings market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.91% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 18,364 million, according to Technavio - View the Sample report.

Protective Coatings Market Insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Protective Coatings Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including Akzo Nobel NV, Al Gurg Paints LLC, Asian Paints Ltd., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., Berger Paints India Ltd., Chitra Insultec Pvt. Ltd., Dow Chemical Co., Hempel AS, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Jotun AS, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., NIPSEA Group, Plasma paints, PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., Sika AG, The Chemours Co., The Sherwin Williams Co., and Wacker Chemie AG, among others.

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors. Segments: technology (solvent-borne, waterborne, and powder coatings), end-user (infrastructure and construction, oil and gas, automotive, aerospace, and others), resin type (epoxy, alkyd, polyurethane, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America ).

Protective coatings market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including - Akzo Nobel NV, Al Gurg Paints LLC, Asian Paints Ltd., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., Berger Paints India Ltd., Chitra Insultec Pvt. Ltd., Dow Chemical Co., Hempel AS, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Jotun AS, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., NIPSEA Group, Plasma paints, PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., Sika AG, The Chemours Co., The Sherwin Williams Co., and Wacker Chemie AG.

Protective Coatings Market – Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Increased demand for water-borne coatings is a key factor driving the growth of the market. Water-based coatings have many advantages because water is the main solvent. It is widely used in various industries such as aerospace, oil and gas, marine, power generation, mining, and automotive due to its excellent heat and abrasion resistance and strong adhesion. Additionally, water-based coatings have lower VOC and Hazardous Air Pollutants (HAP) levels, making them less toxic and less flammable. Unlike solvent-based coatings, which have a significant environmental impact, water-based coatings emit fewer organic compounds. Additionally, water-based paints are inexpensive and do not require additives, thinners, or hardeners. In addition, relatively small amounts are required to cover the substrate surface compared to other coatings. As a result, the demand for water-based paints has increased significantly.

Major Trends

Increasing focus on UV-curable coatings and nanocoating is a major trend in the market. Many vendors are investing in R&D to develop innovative protective coating technologies, such as nano-protective coatings and UV-curable protective coatings, to gain a competitive advantage over their competitors.

Furthermore, protective nano-coatings are growing in popularity because they are more cost-effective and more durable than other coatings. For example, Halo Nano Matrix is widely used in industries such as transportation, industrial machinery, ships, and construction. It has a long-lasting gloss, is quick and easy to apply, and is highly effective at holding back rain, dirt, and environmental pollutants. Meanwhile, the UV-curable protective coating ensures fast drying, increased working speed, excellent abrasion resistance, and adhesion. It also improves flexibility, product quality, processability, chemical resistance, and corrosion resistance. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

Volatile raw material prices are a significant challenge restricting market growth. The manufacture of most coatings requires petrochemical raw materials consisting of binders and solvents such as polyesters, alcohols, and epoxy resins. Since binders are primarily derived from crude oil and natural gas, their costs are sensitive to fluctuations in crude oil prices.

These price fluctuations are directly reflected in raw material costs. The correlation between each petrochemical commodity and oil prices is different and is influenced by factors such as supply and demand, manufacturing processes, and production regions. Many of the raw materials to produce protective coatings are derived from petroleum. Therefore, crude oil price volatility is expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

The protective coatings market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Protective Coatings Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the protective coatings market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the protective coatings market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the protective coatings market across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of protective coatings market vendors

The flexible epoxy resin market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.35% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 203.55 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (paints and coatings, adhesives, composites, electrical laminate, and others), end-user (construction, electrical and electronics, military and defense, automotive, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The increasing demand for paints and coatings in the automotive industry is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

The electronic adhesives market is estimated to grow by USD 1,931.79 million between 2022 and 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (Surface mounting, Conformal coating, Wire tacking Potting, and encapsulation), Product (Electrically conductive adhesives, Thermally conductive adhesives, UV curing adhesives, and Others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The technological advancements in adhesives is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

Protective Coatings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.91% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 18,364 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.21 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 71% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Akzo Nobel NV, Al Gurg Paints LLC, Asian Paints Ltd., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., Berger Paints India Ltd., Chitra Insultec Pvt. Ltd., Dow Chemical Co., Hempel AS, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Jotun AS, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., NIPSEA Group, Plasma paints, PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., Sika AG, The Chemours Co., The Sherwin Williams Co., and Wacker Chemie AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

