Protective Coatings Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 46 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global protective coatings market report

The protective coatings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 6% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The major drivers of the protective coatings market include the growth of the infrastructure and construction industry and increasing usage in the heavy industrial machines, equipment industry, and the automotive industry. Epoxy resin held over 40% market share by resin type and is expected to grow at over CAGR of 5% during 2020-2026. In the protective coatings market, water-borne protective coating is expected to witness the highest growth of over 7% CAGR and is expected to reach around USD 25 billion in 2026. The growth of protective coatings market by functional solution type will be driven by anti-corrosive protective coatings. The market for anti-corrosive protective coatings will reach around USD 20 billion by 2026. The market for anti-corrosive protective coatings will be driven by sectors such as construction, infrastructure, energy, petrochemicals, and marine. Growth in the aerospace industry is driving the demand for protective coatings. The demand for protective coatings in the aerospace sector is expected to grow in the coming years. APAC is the largest revenue contributing region in the protective coatings market. APAC accounted for around 41% market share in terms of value and 84% in terms of volume in 2020. Countries that largely contribute to the protective coatings market in the region are China , India , and Japan .

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by resin type, formation type, functional solutions, end-user industry, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 26 other vendors

Protective Coatings Market – Segmentation

The demand for epoxy coatings is likely to increase during the forecast period because of increased stringency by government bodies to reduce the application of volatile organic compounds (VOC). Also, epoxy protective coatings are witnessing high adoption as they offer excellent corrosion protection and water resistance.

In terms of formulation, water-based protective solutions are expected to observe the highest growth during the forecast period. An increase in infrastructure and construction projects and the high adoption of water-based solutions are the major drivers for the growth.

The global infrastructure investment is expected to reach $94.4 trillion by 2040, and further $3.6 trillion will be required for sustainable development goals. The APAC region will dominate the infrastructure investments with current investments as well as during the forecast period.

Protective Coatings Market by Resin Type

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Alkyd

Polyester

Acrylic

Others

Protective Coatings Market by Formation Type

Water-Borne

Solvent Borne

Power Based

Others

Protective Coatings Market by Functional Solution

Scratch Protection

Thermal or Fire Protection

Anti-Corrosion

Protective Coatings Market by End-user Industry

Construction

Oil and Gas

Marine

Aerospace

Automotive

Power Generation

Mining

Others

Protective Coatings Market – Dynamics

There are various research and innovations being carried out to increase the efficiency of protective coatings. Protective coatings manufacturers are trying to improve the composition of coatings. For instance, Sherwin Williams has introduced epoxy coatings that offer mildew resistant corrosion to enhance the efficiencies of oil and gas storage tanks. This has longer lasting effect and gives good aesthetic finish. Sherwin also introduced the Macropoxy 646 technology that offers high chemical abrasion resistance both inside and outside the oil and gas tanks. This product will help tanks and pipelines work more effectively with good aesthetics. Macropoxy 646 is a low volatile organic compound that can be easily applied with brush rollers and airless sprays.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Construction and Infrastructure Development

Corrosion Resistance in Storage Tanks

Evolving Aerospace Market

Performance Direct to Metal Coatings

\Protective Coatings Market – Geography

China, India, and Japan were the largest contributors of the region and together accounted for approximately 64% of the total revenue share in 2020. The growth of protective coatings market in the APAC region is expected to increase due to increase in number of constructions, marine, and energy industries in China and India. These investments will be accountable for boosting the growth of protective coatings market in the region. The need for high-quality infrastructure in developing countries such as India and China have been driving the growth of the protective coatings market in the recent years. In emerging economies such as India, increased foreign direct investments are anticipated to enhance market growth. Rapid urbanization has highly contributed toward the growth of construction, chemical, and power generation sectors. All these factors are driving the growth of the protective coatings market in the APAC region.

Protective Coatings Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Russia



Spain

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



India



Thailand



Indonesia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



South Africa



UAE

Major Vendors

AkzoNobel

PPG Industries Inc.

Sherwin Williams

RPM International

Axalta Coatings Systems

Other Prominent Vendors

BASF

Benjamin Moore

Cloverdale Paint

Dunn Edwards

Dulux Group

H.B. Fuller

Lord Corp

Shawcor

Chugoku Marine Paints

Teknos

Hempel A/S

Arkema SA

Sika AG

Corbion NV

Jotun

Carboline

Tnemec Company Inc.

Wacker Chemie AG

Ennis-Flint

Innovative Chemical Products (ICP) Group

Kansai Paint

KCC Corporation

NOROO Paint & Coatings

Premium Coatings and Chemicals

Weilburger

Jamestown Coating Technologies

