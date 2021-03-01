Protective Cultures Market to Reach US$ 652 Million by 2027, Globally |CAGR: 22.5%|UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A comprehensive overview of the protective cultures market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The protective cultures market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data of various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the protective cultures market. The protective cultures market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the protective cultures market at the global and regional levels. The Global Protective Cultures Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.5% from 2021-2027 to reach US 652 million by 2027.

Market Overview

Protective culture is a method of increasing interest in the healthy production of minimally processed foods of high quality. Protective cultures consist of bacteria that have been specifically selected for their ability to inhibit the growth of pathogenic organisms or microbiological spoilage agents and have GRAS (generally regarded as safe) status. These bacterial species are entirely natural and thus provide the labeling of food products with a valuable 'green' advantage, a demand that is growing. As now consumers have become increasingly aware of the risk to human health presented by the use of chemical preservatives in food in recent years. In comparison, modern preservatives and new conservation methods such as protective cultures are attracting growing demand from the dairy industry to prolong shelf-life and avoid spoilage of dairy products. For instance: Many strains of lactic acid bacteria produce bacteriocins that are useful for improving milk and dairy products' shelf-life and quality.

Covid-19 Impact:

During COVID-19, consumers prefer foods that have fewer synthetic ingredients. This preference has increased the demand for fermentation products as well as beneficial bacteria that are generally selected to control spoilage and render pathogen inactive. Protective cultures are capable to exhibit antimicrobial properties and helpful in imparting unique flavor and texture to the food products. The increasing consumer demand for 'Green Label' products with increased shelf-life is expected to drive the protective cultures market during these difficult times as they contain natural preservatives which also helps them to maintain their immunity and reduces their visit to stores during the COVID-19 era. For instance: As per Rupinder Singh Sodhi, Managing Director of Amul India, they have signed agreements with Zomato and Swiggy in 2020 to sell and distribute their goods including butter, yogurt, milkshakes, and paneer. In May, Amul India received more than 60,000 orders through Zomato and sold Amul products worth INR 30m (US$ 400,000) in 200 cities across India.

Global Protective Cultures Market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

By Product Form, the market is primarily bifurcated into

Freeze-Dried

Frozen

The freeze-Dried segment dominated the protective cultures market in 2019 and will grow at 22.7% CAGR to reach US$ 304 million by the year 2027.

By Target Micro-Organism, the market is primarily sub-segmented into

Yeasts & Molds

Bacteria

Amongst target microorganism types, yeasts & molds accounted for the largest share and is expected to grow at 22.1% CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2027. In 2019, the yeasts & molds segment accounted for a revenue share of almost 58.4%.

By Composition Type, the market is primarily studied into

Multi-Strain Mixed

Single Strain

Multi-Strain

In 2019, the multi-strain mixed segment dominated the global protective cultures market with nearly 77% of the market share and it is anticipated by 2027, the segment will garner US$ 525 million of the market.

By Application, the market is primarily studied into

Dairy & Dairy Products

Meat & Poultry Products

Seafood Products

Others

In 2019, the dairy & dairy products segment dominated the global protective cultures market by application with nearly 51% of the market share and it is anticipated to grow at 23.5% CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Protective Cultures Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( the United States , Canada , and Rest of North America )

( , , and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , Italy , France , Spain , and Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , and Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , Australia , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , and Rest of ) Rest of the World

Based on the estimation, the European region dominated the gene therapy market with almost US$ 53 million revenue in 2019. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow remarkably with a CAGR of 23.6% over the forecast period on account of owing increasing awareness regarding the green label food products among consumers and increased spending power of consumers.

The major players targeting the market includes

Chr Hansen

Kerry Group PLC

Bioprox

DuPont

Royal DSM N.V.

Sacco S.R.L

Meat Cracks Technology GmbH

Biochem S.R.L

Dalton Biotechnologies

CSK Food Enrichment B.V.

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the protective cultures market. The leading players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the protective cultures market?

Which factors are influencing the protective cultures market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the protective cultures market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the protective cultures market?

What is the demand in global regions of the protective cultures market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

