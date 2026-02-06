Protective Enclosures Company Lowers Prices Following Operational Improvements

Efficiency gains allow U.S. manufacturer to reduce pricing despite ongoing cost pressures

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Protective Enclosures Company (PEC), a USA-based manufacturer of indoor and outdoor TV enclosures and weatherproof digital signage enclosures, announced today that it has reduced prices on select products within The TV Shield and The Display Shield lines. The price reductions follow a year-long effort to improve manufacturing efficiency and refine internal operations without compromising product quality or protection.

Protective Enclosures Company: Makers of the Ultimate Indoor and Outdoor TV and Display Enclosures

The announcement comes at a time when many manufacturers continue to face elevated costs for raw materials, labor, and shipping. While those pressures remain, PEC (privately held and A+ BBB-rated) says recent operational changes have allowed the company to operate more efficiently and pass savings to customers.

"We've just lowered prices on select products," said Jarad King (CEO of Protective Enclosures Company). "Over the past year, my team and I invested significant time improving how we operate—from relocating manufacturing facilities to refining our processes, while maintaining the high standards our customers expect from products proudly made in the USA."

PEC emphasized that the price reductions were not driven by cost-cutting measures that impact durability or performance. Instead, the company focused on long-term efficiency improvements designed to strengthen the business while preserving reliability.

"Although we continue to face higher costs for materials and shipping, the changes we've made allow us to operate more efficiently," King added. "Rather than keeping those savings for ourselves, we felt it was important to pass them along to the customers who make our business possible."

Founded more than 15 years ago, Protective Enclosures Company manufactures protective indoor and outdoor TV cabinets and digital display enclosures used at homes, schools, healthcare facilities, jails, theme parks, and additional commercial environments around the world. PEC is known for its customer-first approach, U.S.-based manufacturing, and reliable products.

"This price reduction reflects our commitment to fairness, transparency, and long-term value. We want customers to know they're working with a company that stands behind what it makes and is accessible when support is needed," said King.

The company says it will continue operational improvements that support product quality, customer service, and sustainable pricing. PEC encourages customers and partners to contact its team directly with questions regarding updated pricing or product availability.

About Protective Enclosures Company

Protective Enclosures Company's indoor and outdoor TV enclosures have appeared in the news and on TV shows like Designing Spaces and Bar Rescue, as well as in Rolling Stone Magazine. PEC's enclosures offer a variety of capabilities (shatterproof, waterproof, weatherproof, thermostatic temperature regulation, and more) while delivering long-term value. Learn more at thetvshield.com.

