Protective Intelligence Software Innovator Ontic Advances Physical Threat Management Standard, Acquires SIGMA Threat Management Associates

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advancing its position as an emerging standard for physical threat management, Ontic , the protective intelligence software innovator digitally transforming how companies actively identify, investigate, assess, watch and manage physical security threats, today announced it has acquired SIGMA Threat Management Associates (SIGMA).

The acquisition builds on the companies' successful partnership integrating SIGMA's precedent-setting threat assessment protocols and their subject matter expertise with Ontic's ground-breaking protective intelligence technology platform and enhances its ability to scale its Fortune 500 business, education and government offerings.

"Through our partnership with SIGMA in the past year we have created a more robust, end-to-end Ontic platform -- one that physical security professionals need as social and political issues continue to fuel threats and disruptions that span companies, communities, and educational institutions," said Lukas Quanstrom, CEO of Ontic. "Bringing SIGMA into the Ontic family is a powerful advancement towards creating a holistic industry standard that marries protective intelligence with effective investigative strategies that strengthen organizational continuity."

Founded by CEO Dr. Marisa Randazzo, an internationally renowned expert on targeted violence, threat assessment, and protective intelligence investigations for the prevention of school shootings, workplace violence and other targeted attacks, SIGMA provides threat assessment and violence prevention services to businesses, educational and community institutions, security professionals, and prominent individuals and family offices. The SIGMA Workplace Threat Assessment module helps professionals in human resources, corporate security, executive protection, and employee assistance programs to evaluate and address threatening behavior and reduce the risk of workplace violence.

"Our shared vision of charting a course for a new security standard through the combination of protective intelligence and threat assessment is what makes today's announcement exciting for the entire SIGMA team and industry," said Dr. Marisa Randazzo, SIGMA CEO and founder. "It has never been more important for professionals in corporate security, human resources, executive protection, and security teams to have a unified platform for data, tools, strategy and case management to help keep their organizations safe."

As part of the acquisition, Dr. Randazzo becomes Executive Director for the Ontic Center of Excellence, reporting to Tom Kopecky, Chief Strategy Officer. The Center of Excellence will collaborate with the Ontic Center for Protective Intelligence , which is helmed by counterterrorism expert, former special agent and New York Times best-selling author Fred Burton. Dr. Randazzo and her team will manage strategic consulting and services to support Ontic clients in developing threat assessment protocols that help them coordinate their protective intelligence programs.

Ontic is the first protective intelligence software company to digitally transform how Fortune 500 and emerging enterprises proactively address physical threat management to protect employees, customers and assets. Ontic's SaaS-based platform collects and connects threat indicators to provide a comprehensive view of potential threats while surfacing critical knowledge so companies can assess and action more to maintain business continuity and reduce financial impact. Ontic also provides strategic consulting, multidimensional services, education and thought leadership for safety and security professionals at major corporations via its Center for Protective Intelligence. For more information please visit ontic.co .

SIGMA Threat Management Associates is a team of leading experts in behavioral threat assessment and threat management. The company provides threat assessment and violence prevention services to businesses, educational institutions, government agencies, military units, law enforcement and security professionals, and prominent individuals and family offices.

Dr. Randazzo currently serves as director of threat assessment for Georgetown University and as Chief Executive Officer to SIGMA. Prior to SIGMA she served with the U.S. Secret Service for a decade, most recently as the agency's chief research psychologist. She co-directed the landmark Safe School Initiative conducted jointly by the U.S. Secret Service and U.S. Department of Education. Having trained more than 15,000 professionals in law enforcement, management, administration, mental health and the intelligence community throughout North America and Europe, her work is used throughout federal, state and local law enforcement communities. She is an author, scholar and consultant of protective intelligence for the public and private sector.

