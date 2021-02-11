Protective Intelligence Software Innovator Ontic Reports Record 177% Annual Revenue Increase, as Physical Threats to Companies Soar

Ontic Reports Record 177% Annual Revenue Increase as Physical Threats to Companies Soar Tweet this

"Every company in America needs to have a living threat assessment that will ebb and flow based on their brand profile, proximity to threats in their city and monitoring their own situational awareness," said Fred Burton, Executive Director of the Ontic Center for Protective Intelligence. "As the government continues to be overwhelmed by threats, companies must take responsibility and get ahead of threats in order to protect their people and assets — and that is where Ontic excels."

Among Ontic's growth milestones and achievements over the past year are:

68% year-over-year growth in total new Fortune 500 and emerging enterprise clients for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2021 , including some of the world's largest global retailers, major social media platforms, global banks, technology, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical and entertainment companies, and professional sports teams;

, including some of the world's largest global retailers, major social media platforms, global banks, technology, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical and entertainment companies, and professional sports teams; 319% increase in Ontic protective intelligence software platform users in calendar year 2020 as compared to 2019 ;

; Raised $12M in Series A funding led by Felicis Ventures and including existing investors Silverton Partners, Floodgate and Village Global;

led by Felicis Ventures and including existing investors Silverton Partners, Floodgate and Village Global; Launched the Ontic Center for Protective Intelligence , led by Protective Intelligence pioneer Fred Burton as Executive Director — A former State Department counter-terrorism deputy chief and U.S. Diplomatic Security Service (DSS) Special Agent, Burton is recognized as one of the world's foremost authorities on security and terrorism, and is a New York Times best-selling author of four books. The Center provides strategic consulting, multidimensional services and resources for safety and security, legal, risk and compliance professionals at major corporations;

— A former State Department counter-terrorism deputy chief and U.S. Diplomatic Security Service (DSS) Special Agent, Burton is recognized as one of the world's foremost authorities on security and terrorism, and is a best-selling author of four books. The Center provides strategic consulting, multidimensional services and resources for safety and security, legal, risk and compliance professionals at major corporations; Unveiled Inaugural "2021 State of Protective Intelligence Report" — The landmark research initiative showcases the collective perspectives of physical security, legal and compliance decision-makers on their physical security operations, what keeps them up at night, 2021 challenges and opportunities, and the pressing need for physical security modernization through technology;

— The landmark research initiative showcases the collective perspectives of physical security, legal and compliance decision-makers on their physical security operations, what keeps them up at night, 2021 challenges and opportunities, and the pressing need for physical security modernization through technology;

Held First-Ever "Ontic Protective Intelligence Summit" –– Attended by top enterprise security leaders from around the country, the three-day intimate Austin conference featured security expert panel discussions, 1:1 networking and protective intelligence technology demos.

–– Attended by top enterprise security leaders from around the country, the three-day intimate conference featured security expert panel discussions, 1:1 networking and protective intelligence technology demos. Added 13 new data providers and integration partners to the Ontic protective intelligence platform, including:

to the Ontic protective intelligence platform, including: DarkOwl, the world's leading provider of DARKINT™, darknet intelligence and the world's largest commercially available database of darknet content automatically, continuously, and anonymously collecting, indexing and ranking darknet, deep web, and high-risk surface net data;

automatically, continuously, and anonymously collecting, indexing and ranking darknet, deep web, and high-risk surface net data;

SIGMA Threat Management Associates ("SIGMA"), integrating SIGMA's Workplace Threat Assessment module to help professionals in human resources, corporate security, executive protection, and employee assistance programs to evaluate and address threatening behavior and reduce the risk of workplace violence;

to help professionals in human resources, corporate security, executive protection, and employee assistance programs to evaluate and address threatening behavior and reduce the risk of workplace violence;

WAVR-21 V3 (Workplace Assessment of Violence Risk), incorporating WAVR-21 methodology to improve the quality of threat assessment and case management decision-making through scientifically-grounded assessment technology and improves communication among the multi-disciplinary members of the incident management process.

through scientifically-grounded assessment technology and improves communication among the multi-disciplinary members of the incident management process. Appointed key Ontic leadership positions, Advisory Board members and expanded total number of employees 61% in calendar year 2020 including:

and expanded total number of employees 61% in calendar year 2020 including: Scott Shepherd , Ontic Chief Legal Officer — Shepherd leads all corporate legal affairs, including regulatory compliance and legal counsel for Ontic leadership and Board of Directors. Shepherd previously managed global legal operations and compliance for two fast-growing startups and spent over 15 years at law firms, primarily as a litigator. After undergraduate school, he was commissioned as a 2nd Lt. in the USMC, eventually achieving the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Reserves;

— Shepherd leads all corporate legal affairs, including regulatory compliance and legal counsel for Ontic leadership and Board of Directors. Shepherd previously managed global legal operations and compliance for two fast-growing startups and spent over 15 years at law firms, primarily as a litigator. After undergraduate school, he was commissioned as a 2nd Lt. in the USMC, eventually achieving the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Reserves;

Ryan Suneson , Ontic Vice President of Finance — Suneson brings to Ontic over 15 years of finance experience in enterprise SaaS and leads the Accounting and FP&A functions at Ontic with a focus on providing data-driven insights to help drive the business forward;

— Suneson brings to Ontic over 15 years of finance experience in enterprise SaaS and leads the Accounting and FP&A functions at Ontic with a focus on providing data-driven insights to help drive the business forward;

Tom Mars , Advisor — Mars served as Walmart's General Counsel for over a decade, overseeing all of the company's legal matters in the U.S. and internationally, and ultimately served as Chief Administrative Officer. As CAO, he was responsible for several of Walmart's U.S. business units, including real estate, financial services, human resources, labor relations, external relations, and U.S. compliance;

— Mars served as Walmart's General Counsel for over a decade, overseeing all of the company's legal matters in the U.S. and internationally, and ultimately served as Chief Administrative Officer. As CAO, he was responsible for several of Walmart's U.S. business units, including real estate, financial services, human resources, labor relations, external relations, and U.S. compliance;

General James A. "Spide r" Marks, Advisor — A U.S. Army Major General, Marks was the senior intelligence officer for Operation Iraqi Freedom and culminated his career as the Commanding General of the US Army Intelligence Center and School. Since retiring from the military, General Marks has led many business ventures and entrepreneurial efforts, is a CNN on-air national security, military and intelligence contributor and Georgetown University adjunct professor;

— A U.S. Army Major General, Marks was the senior intelligence officer for Operation Iraqi Freedom and culminated his career as the Commanding General of the US Army Intelligence Center and School. Since retiring from the military, General Marks has led many business ventures and entrepreneurial efforts, is a CNN on-air national security, military and intelligence contributor and adjunct professor;

Rich Battista , Advisor — A proven CEO with significant experience operating, building and revitalizing large-scale multi platform companies at the nexus of media and technology, Battista has reshaped, transformed and sold two multi-billion dollar publicly-traded companies in Time Inc. and Gemstar-TV Guide. He has held several senior management roles during an 18-year tenure at Fox;

— A proven CEO with significant experience operating, building and revitalizing large-scale multi platform companies at the nexus of media and technology, Battista has reshaped, transformed and sold two multi-billion dollar publicly-traded companies in Time Inc. and Gemstar-TV Guide. He has held several senior management roles during an 18-year tenure at Fox; ● Ontic named "2020 Small Company of the Year" –– Best in Biz Awards

"The need to eliminate physical threat intelligence gaps is urgent," Quanstrom added. "With Ontic, companies gain a comprehensive, organization-wide real-time view of potentially harmful threats and can continuously identify, investigate, assess, monitor and manage those threats to keep their people safe."

About Ontic

Ontic is the first protective intelligence software company to digitally transform how Fortune 500 and emerging enterprises proactively address physical threat management to protect employees, customers and assets. Ontic's SaaS-based platform collects and connects threat indicators to provide a comprehensive view of potential threats while surfacing critical knowledge so companies can assess and action more to maintain business continuity and reduce financial impact. Through its Center for Protective Intelligence, Ontic also provides strategic consulting, multidimensional research and services, education and thought leadership for safety and security professionals at major corporations. For more information, please visit https://ontic.ai. To download the 2021 State of Protective Intelligence Report visit ontic.ai/report.

Press Contact

Finn Partners for Ontic

Zander Wharton

[email protected]

203-733-2815

SOURCE Ontic Technologies

Related Links

https://ontictechnologies.com/

