Protective Motorbike Riding Gear Market size is set to grow by USD 4.42 billion from 2024-2028, increasing number of road accidents boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global protective motorbike riding gear market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.42 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 5.67% during the forecast period. Increasing number of road accidents is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing online purchase of protective motorbike riding gear. However, fluctuations in raw material prices poses a challenge. Key market players include Alpinestars USA Inc., ARAI Helmet Ltd., Belstaff International Ltd., Caberg Spa, Dainese Spa, FLY Racing, Leatt Corp., REVIT Sport International BV, RYNOX GEARS, Schuberth GmbH, Sena Technologies Inc., SHOEI Co. Ltd., Shot Race Gear USA, Spidi Sport Srl, SULLIVANS Inc., Vale Brothers Ltd., Vega Auto Accessories Pvt. Ltd., Vista Outdoor Inc., Youngone Corp., and ZEUS MOTORCYCLE GEAR.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global protective motorbike riding gear market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Protective Motorbike Riding Gear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.67% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 4425 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.28 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 79% Key countries China, India, Indonesia, US, and Thailand Key companies profiled Alpinestars USA Inc., ARAI Helmet Ltd., Belstaff International Ltd., Caberg Spa, Dainese Spa, FLY Racing, Leatt Corp., REVIT Sport International BV, RYNOX GEARS, Schuberth GmbH, Sena Technologies Inc., SHOEI Co. Ltd., Shot Race Gear USA, Spidi Sport Srl, SULLIVANS Inc., Vale Brothers Ltd., Vega Auto Accessories Pvt. Ltd., Vista Outdoor Inc., Youngone Corp., and ZEUS MOTORCYCLE GEAR

Market Driver

The protective motorbike riding gear market has experienced significant growth due to the increasing popularity of e-commerce platforms for automotive aftermarket purchases. With increasing Internet penetration, customers in developing countries have easy access to a wider range of brands and their offerings. E-retailing allows buyers to compare prices, features, and reviews, enabling more informed decisions. Prominent retailers like AutoZone and Advance Auto Parts offer discounts and special coupons, enhancing the customer experience and encouraging repeat purchases. Popular online purchases include motorcycle protective gear, contributing to the market's growth during the forecast period.

The protective motorbike riding gear market is experiencing significant growth, with a focus on safety and comfort. Key products include helmets, jackets, pants, gloves, and boots. Technology plays a crucial role, with ventilation and climate control features becoming increasingly popular. Consumers seek durability and protection against wind, rain, and impact. Brands are responding with innovative designs and materials, such as carbon fiber and high-density foam. Additionally, customization options are trending, allowing riders to personalize their gear to their specific needs and preferences. Overall, the market is driven by a desire for safety, comfort, and style on the road.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

The protective motorbike riding gear market faces challenges due to fluctuating raw material prices, particularly for helmets and suits. Helmets use thermoplastic, fiberglass, Kevlar, carbon composite, and EPS. Suits are made of textile, leather, or synthetic leather. Raw material procurement includes transportation costs, supplier constraints, and fuel prices. These factors increase product costs, squeezing vendor profit margins in the competitive market.

The protective motorbike riding gear market faces several challenges. Helmets are crucial for rider safety, but ensuring all users wear them is a challenge. Elbow, knee, and back guards are essential protective gear, but finding the right size and comfort level for riders can be difficult. Guards should be durable and lightweight, but this balance can be hard to achieve. Brands must also consider the cost of production and the affordability of their products for consumers. Additionally, regulations and standards for motorbike riding gear vary, making it important for brands to stay informed and compliant. Overall, the market requires innovative solutions to address these challenges and prioritize rider safety.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

This protective motorbike riding gear market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Helmets

1.2 Apparels

1.3 Others Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 Helmets- The protective motorbike riding gear market is primarily driven by the popularity and demand for helmets. In 2023, helmets accounted for a significant market share due to their importance in ensuring rider safety. Open-face, flip-up, and full-face helmets cater to various rider preferences and purposes. Mandatory helmet laws in some regions and growing awareness of road safety are increasing helmet demand. Innovations such as smart helmets and head cooling helmets further enhance their appeal. Despite this, there are regions with low helmet usage due to lacking regulations. Overall, the benefits of helmets, including head injury protection and enhanced visibility, are key growth drivers for the market.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Protective Motorbike Riding Gear market caters to the needs of motorcycle riders, ensuring their safety and security during bike riding experiences. Fatal injuries from road accidents are a significant concern, and motorcycle gear plays a crucial role in preventing severe injuries, including head and neck injuries, cuts, road burns, and scratches. Motorbike clothing and safety equipment are essential in inclement weather conditions such as rain, snow, cold, wind, and reduced vision clarity. Style is also a consideration for many riders, but proof of identity should never be compromised. Motorcycle riders and road users alike benefit from the precautions offered by motorcycle gear, which includes proof of identity protection and crash protection. The market for motorcycle gear continues to grow as the importance of safety becomes increasingly recognized.

Market Research Overview

The Protective Motorbike Riding Gear market encompasses a wide range of equipment designed to ensure the safety and comfort of motorcyclists. This includes helmets, jackets, pants, gloves, boots, and protective pads. These gears are manufactured using advanced materials such as leather, textiles, and high-density foams. They offer features like ventilation, waterproofing, and insulation to cater to various riding conditions. The market is driven by increasing motorcycle sales, growing awareness of road safety, and regulatory norms mandating the use of protective gear. Consumers seek gear that offers superior protection, durability, and style. The market is segmented based on product type, distribution channel, and geography. Manufacturers continually innovate to meet evolving consumer needs and regulatory requirements.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Helmets



Apparels



Others

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio