Protective Motorbike Riding Gear Market size to grow by USD 4,457.03 million from 2022 to 2027; The increasing number of road accidents globally to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The protective motorbike riding gear market size is forecast to increase by USD 4,457.03 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5.97%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing number of road accidents, growing focus on innovations in protective motorbike riding gears, and regulatory mandates for using motorcycle helmets.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Protective Motorbike Riding Gear Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Alpinestars USA Inc., ARAI Helmet Ltd., Belstaff International Ltd., Caberg Spa, Dainese Spa, FLY Racing, Leatt Corp., REVIT Sport International BV, RYNOX GEARS, Schuberth GmbH, Sena Technologies Inc., SHOEI Co. Ltd., Shot Race Gear USA, Spidi Sport Srl, SULLIVANS Inc., Vale Brothers Ltd., Vega Auto Accessories Pvt. Ltd., Vista Outdoor Inc., Youngone Corp., and ZEUS MOTORCYCLE GEAR

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Protective Motorbike Riding Gear Market - Segmentation

The market is segmented by Product (Helmets, Apparels, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

· The market share growth by the helmets segment will be significant during the forecast period. Motorcyclists of varying types wear it for their daily commute, travel, road trips, and sports activities. There are several different helmets available on the market that are appropriate for various uses. These helmets meet several local criteria. Hence, such factors drive segment growth during the forecast period.

· By geography, the market is APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC is estimated to contribute 81% to the growth of the global protective motorbike riding gear market during the forecast period. With the increasing adoption of motorcycles, countries such as India, China, Indonesia, and Thailand also contribute to the demand for protective clothing for motorcycles due to high sales volume of these protective equipment.

Protective Motorbike Riding Gear Market - Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The increasing number of road accidents is one of the key factors driving the protective motorbike riding gear market growth. The rise in traffic accidents brought on by inadequate road infrastructure and growth in the number of cars on the road is one of the major problems for motorcyclists. Drivers are frequently injured in traffic accidents, which can result in chronic health complications that lead to various disabilities.

Road accidents also frequently result in long-term health issues that cause a range of disabilities. Therefore, educating people about the consequences of road accidents will encourage them to raise their awareness and adopt different protective equipment for motorcycles. In order to reduce distractions, motorcycle riders all around the world are increasingly employing various add-on items, including visors and helmet screens. All these factors will accelerate the adoption of motorcycle protective equipment and drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The growing popularity of Smart Helmets is a key trend in the market. The increased demand and popularity of smart products around the world due to factors including smart technology advancements and growing consumer awareness have compelled market players to innovate and introduce smart helmets. Although smart helmets are slightly more expensive than standard helmets, demand is being driven by their features and comfort. Additionally, the helmet manufacturer is installing wireless technology into its latest products to make them compatible with currently available smart devices. The features which are present in smart helmets features include ambient audio capabilities, advanced noise control, built-in speakers and microphones, and audio multitasking.

Hence, these smart helmets are coupled with various features, and the growing preference for connected devices is expected to drive the market's expansion during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

Fluctuations in raw material prices are challenging the growth of the market. Motorcyclist protective equipment such as knee pads, helmets, boots, and elbow pads are made from various raw materials which depend on their individual function. Thermoplastic shells, advanced fiberglass shells, Kevlar and carbon composite shells, and various expanded polystyrene (EPS) foams are the commonly used raw materials for helmets.

The clothing which is used to make protective helmets is made of textile or leather. While leather is the most used material for motorcycle protective gear, technological advances are encouraging the use of durable synthetic leather riding suits with proper padding and safety measures. The popularity of these riding suits is increasing due to their lightweight and low price. Depending on the price of oil, prices for these materials can change and fluctuate. These factors will affect the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this protective Motorbike Riding Gear Market report?

· CAGR of the market during the forecast period

· Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the protective motorbike riding gear market between 2023 and 2027

· Precise estimation of the size of the protective motorbike riding gear market and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

· Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

· Growth of the protective motorbike riding gear market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

· A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

· Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Protective Motorbike Riding Gear Market vendors.

Protective Motorbike Riding Gear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.97% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,457.03 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.11 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 81% Key countries US, China, India, Indonesia, and Thailand Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alpinestars USA Inc., ARAI Helmet Ltd., Belstaff International Ltd., Caberg Spa, Dainese Spa, FLY Racing, Leatt Corp., REVIT Sport International BV, RYNOX GEARS, Schuberth GmbH, Sena Technologies Inc., SHOEI Co. Ltd., Shot Race Gear USA, Spidi Sport Srl, SULLIVANS Inc., Vale Brothers Ltd., Vega Auto Accessories Pvt. Ltd., Vista Outdoor Inc., Youngone Corp., and ZEUS MOTORCYCLE GEAR Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

