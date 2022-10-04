Protective Motorbike Riding Gear Market to record USD 3.46 Billion growth; Major Opportunities with FLY Racing and Fox Racing Inc.-- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global protective motorbike riding gear market is fragmented. The market comprises some well-established players that are involved in the production of protective motorbike riding gears for end-users across the globe. These manufacturers are making significantly high investments in R&D to introduce better products into the market and expand their customer base. As market growth over the next five years is expected to remain high, the competitive rivalry among market vendors will remain limited. The protective motorbike riding gear market size is set to grow by $ 3.46 bn between 2021 and 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.13%, according to Technavio. To know more about the vendor landscape Read Sample PDF Report Before Purchasing.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Protective Motorbike Riding Gear Market 2022-2026

The report identifies FLY Racing, Fox Racing Inc., Belstaff International Ltd., Caberg Spa, Dainese Spa, Davies Odell Ltd., Leatt Corp., LeMans Corp., REVIT Sport International B.V., RYNOX GEARS, Schuberth GmbH, SCOTT Sports SA, Sena Technologies Inc., SHOEI Co. Ltd., Shot Race Gear USA, Spidi Sport Srl, SULLIVANS Inc., and ZEUS MOTORCYCLE GEAR are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Protective Motorbike Riding Gear Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Protective Motorbike Riding Gear Market is segmented as below:

Product

Helmets



Apparels



Others

The protective motorbike riding gear market share growth by the helmets segment will be significant during the forecast period. In 2021, the helmets segment dominated the global protective motorbike riding gear market. Helmets are the most important products in the global protective motorbike riding gear market, and they are worn by all types of motorbike riders during their daily commute, trips, expeditions, and sports activities.

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

The offline distribution channel comprises product sales through specialty retail stores, hypermarkets and clubhouse stores, and department stores. In 2021, offline distribution channels accounted for the largest market share in the global protective motorbike riding gear market. The increasing popularity of motorbike accessories sold in specialty retail stores is driving the growth of the offline segment.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East and Africa

78% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. An increase in recreational riding, bike racing, and traffic congestion will facilitate the protective motorbike riding gear market growth in APAC over the forecast period. This market research report entails detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, and regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans. Our protective motorbike riding gear market report covers the following areas:

Protective Motorbike Riding Gear Market size

Protective Motorbike Riding Gear Market trends

Protective Motorbike Riding Gear Market industry analysis

Protective Motorbike Riding Gear Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Protective Motorbike Riding Gear Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Protective Motorbike Riding Gear Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Protective Motorbike Riding Gear Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist protective motorbike riding gear market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the protective motorbike riding gear market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the protective motorbike riding gear market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of protective motorbike riding gear market vendors

Protective Motorbike Riding Gear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.13% Market growth 2022-2026 $3.46 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.01 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Performing market contribution APAC at 78% Key consumer countries US, India, China, Indonesia, and Thailand Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Belstaff International Ltd., Caberg Spa, Dainese Spa, Davies Odell Ltd., FLY Racing, Fox Racing Inc., Leatt Corp., LeMans Corp., REVIT Sport International B.V., RYNOX GEARS, Schuberth GmbH, SCOTT Sports SA, Sena Technologies Inc., SHOEI Co. Ltd., Shot Race Gear USA, Spidi Sport Srl, SULLIVANS Inc., and ZEUS MOTORCYCLE GEAR Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

