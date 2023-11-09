Protective packaging market to grow by USD 6.95 billion between 2022 to 2027 | Berry Global Inc., Cascades Inc., Crown Holdings Inc. and more among the key companies in the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The protective packaging market size is expected to grow by USD 6.95 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 4.02% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The growth of the e-commerce sector is notably driving the protective packaging market. However, factors such as growing on-demand packaging in the e-commerce industry may impede market growth. We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the protective packaging market, including Berry Global Inc., Cascades Inc., Crown Holdings Inc., Dow Chemical Co., DS Smith Plc, EcoEnclose, Hanchett Paper Co., International Paper Co., Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Mondi Plc, Nefab AB, Pregis LLC, Ranpak Holdings Corp., Sealed Air Corp., Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Co., STOROPACK HANS REICHENECKER GMBH, Universal Protective Packaging Inc., WestRock Co., and Winpak Ltd..The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Free Sample Report.

Cascades Inc.- The company offers protective packaging such as Regular boxes, Die cut boxes, and Insulated boxes.

Protective Packaging Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The market is segmented by end-user (food and beverages, industrial goods, consumer electronics, household appliances, and healthcare and others), type (flexible, rigid, and foam), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The food and beverages segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Potential growth in sales of packaged food products is creating demand for protective packaging worldwide. The demand for good quality packaging is likely to increase as food and beverage production increases and exports increase, which is needed to ensure that food products reach their destination safely and hygienically. Packaged food products include cereals, dry foods, frozen foods, candy and confectionery, dairy products, chilled meats, and others. Packaging not only protects foods from spoilage but also ensures that they will remain fresh when they arrive at retail stores. Thus, such factors will drive the growth of the segment in the market during the forecast period.

APAC is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Growing economies such as India and China are anticipated to appear as key revenue contributors to the overall protective packaging market in APAC. Packaging is a very significant aspect of the e-commerce industry, as products are prone to damage during transportation. Multilayered films that offer enhanced protection during transit can be used to protect the packages, such as flexible packaging. Thus, such factors will drive the growth of the market in the APAC region during the forecast period.

