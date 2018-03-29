Protective Sports Equipment: The North American Market

LONDON, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Scope:

This report focuses on protective equipment worn in nonmotor sports, including:







- Football

- Baseball/softball

- Ice hockey

- Soccer

- Lacrosse

- Cycling

- Fencing

- Skiing/snowboarding

- Wrestling

- Water polo

- Climbing

- Equestrian sports

- Boxing



The emphasis is on commercially available equipment that is designed to prevent injury, rather than to protect injured tissue and promote healing once injury has occurred. The report also does not cover devices whose main purpose is enhancing performance and/or comfort, although they may also protect against injury.



Athletic footwear is not included due to the difficulty of distinguishing between sales of shoes to serious athletes, to whom their protective value is significant, and more casual wearers who wear them primarily for comfort and/or style. A similar rationale applies to cold weather clothing, such as ski parkas.



The report format includes the following major elements:

- Executive summary

- Definitions

- Regulation

- Technologies (basic principles, materials, specific applications, major patents)

- Major end-user markets, 2016

- Market drivers

- Projected sales, 2017 to 2022

- Manufacturer profiles



Report Includes:

- 69 data tables and 11 additional tables

- An overview of the protective sports equipment market, including an analysis of the items in that category, manufacturing techniques, properties, and prices for the North American market

- Analyses of market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

- Examinations of governmental and organizational rules on national, state, and local levels pertaining to health and safety of those involved in sports or activities at any age level or level of participation

- Individual chapters that address research and development, sports head protection, eye protection, protective clothing, sports gloves, ear protection, pads, and other protective sports equipment, such as specialized footwear

- Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the market, including Adams USA, Adidas AG, Bell Sports, Full 90, POC Ventures, Reebok, Under Armour and Xenith



Reasons for Doing This Study:

This report is an update of an earlier BCC Research study published in 2015.Since then, there has been a growing awareness of the safety hazards involved in playing a number of popular sports, particularly head injuries to participants in sports such as football and soccer.



Organizations such as the National Football League are devoting large amounts of funding to finding ways to protect players better against such injuries, and equipment manufacturers are continually searching for innovative designs and materials that will increase the protective value of their products. This report focuses on identifying the latest innovations in protective sports equipment and analyzing the potential market for the latest equipment.



