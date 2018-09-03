Protective Textiles: New Intelligence Service from WTiN

- New channel added to growing range of intelligence services

- Intelligence covers both demand and supply side trends

- Channel to feature technical and market intelligence

Textiles knowledge provider World Textile Information Network (WTiN) has expanded its intelligence services with Protective Textiles, a new online channel launched today (Monday 3 September).

Through an ongoing programme of in-depth reports, the Protective Textiles channel, at www.wtin.com, will offer fully researched intelligence into the markets and technology of textiles designed to protect against a range of hazards, including heat, cold, chemicals, physical injury and biological organisms. It will provide access to all the sector's information needs on one platform, including technological developments, market trends, and customer and competitor analysis.

With rising concerns over worker safety, including protection from fire, chemical agents, and disabling and life-threatening injuries, demand for high-performance protective fabrics is rising. The global protective textiles market is expected to grow up to 4% annually over the next few years, creating many commercial opportunities. The Protective Textiles market intelligence service will help successfully textile companies develop and market new materials which meet current and emerging market needs.

The new channel will cover both the demand and supply side trends and analyse their impact on companies, enabling better and faster business decisions, helping to increase competitiveness, raise profitability and facilitate innovation.

It is the first comprehensive intelligence platform for the protective textiles industry and will be an invaluable resource for product developers and business strategists, helping converters identify new textile technologies and the companies behind them, while offering textile producers unmatched insights into downstream markets and trends.

The product will feature in-depth analysis and foresight focused on textiles used for the following application areas:

- Environmental protection

- Heat and flame protection

- Ballistic and mechanical protection

- Chemical and biological protection

- Specialist protection

Through expert Market and Technical Intelligence, the Protective Textiles channel will support strategic planning with insightful market reports, including (currently published):

Firefighter PPE textiles outlook

Industry 4.0 for the manufacture of protective wear

Solar protection in protective apparel, challenges and innovation

High-visibility clothing for outdoor and protective applications

Upcoming:

Graphene and its opportunities in technical textiles

Flame and fire retardant materials

The new channel will see regular updates in the form of in-depth company profiles, detailed product innovation profiles, and daily articles from WTiN's industry-leading Insight channels which outline developments in both commercially-available and prototype protective textiles as and when they emerge. There will also be a round-up of breaking news from across the web, which aims to keep abreast of industry trends relating to regulations, production locations and technology.

Anna Borkowicz, market intelligence analyst and one of the lead analysts of WTiN's technical textiles Intelligence channel, says: "The increasing focus on worker health and safety worldwide means that advanced protective wear is gaining importance. It also offers a significant incentive for companies operating in this area to conduct R&D activities extensively. And, as we have seen, these initiatives continue to serve the need for multifunctional workwear fabrics that target many applications.

"WTiN offers a first market and technical intelligence protective textiles product providing the most up-to-date information, data and informed analysis, helping to make better and faster decisions."

About World Textile Information Network (WTiN)

World Textile Information Network Ltd (WTiN) provides specialist insight and data-driven intelligence to businesses in the Textile & Apparel value chain, enabling them to make better decisions faster and gain competitive advantage. Its primary focus is on the high growth markets of materials innovation, industry digitalisation and technical textiles. WTiN products are subscription based, with most delivered digitally, leveraging the latest technology to maximise user discoverability. WTiN also: organises focused B2B events held each year in Europe, the USA & Asia; delivers bespoke consulting projects; and publishes a range of journals and reports. https://www.wtin.com

