Protective Workwear Market In Europe from Textiles Industry to Record 5% CAGR during COVID-19 Pandemic | Technavio Partnering with over 100 Fortune 500 Companies

Download FREE Sample Report in one click!

The market is driven by the rising number of construction activities in Europe. In addition, the growing popularity of IoT enabled protective workwear for the detection of structural failures in connected devices, speeding up and improving the efficiency of rescue operations will further influence the market growth positively during the forecast period. However, increasing workplace automation will challenge the growth of the market participants.

The Protective Workwear Market In Europe is segmented by End-user (manufacturing, construction, healthcare, and others) and Geographic Landscape (Germany, UK, France, and the rest of Europe). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The protective workwear market in Europe covers the following areas:

Protective Workwear Market In Europe Sizing

Protective Workwear Market In Europe Forecast

Protective Workwear Market In Europe Analysis



Companies Mentioned

3M Co.

Co. Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.

Ansell Ltd.

Cintas Corp.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

MSA Safety Inc.

Sioen Industries NV.



Related Reports:

Law Enforcement Personal Protective Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

High-visibility Clothing Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Flame Retardant Apparel Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Smart Personal Protective Equipment Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Personal Protective Equipment Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024



Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Value chain analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market outlook

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Construction - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Germany - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 UK - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

France - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Growing emphasis on smart protective workwear

Increasing number of collaborations among vendors

Growing demand for lightweight protective workwear

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.

Ansell Ltd.

Cintas Corp.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

MSA Safety, Inc.

Sioen Industries NV

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/protective-workwear-market-in-europe-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio