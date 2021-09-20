Protective Workwear Market In Europe from Textiles Industry to Record 5% CAGR during COVID-19 Pandemic | Technavio Partnering with over 100 Fortune 500 Companies

Sep 20, 2021, 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The protective workwear market size in Europe is expected to increase by USD 779.1 million during 2020-2024, registering a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report on the protective workwear market in Europe provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
View our Exclusive report on Market scenarios, Estimates, Lockdown Impacts, and Customer Behaviour.
Download FREE Sample Report in one click!
The market is driven by the rising number of construction activities in Europe. In addition, the growing popularity of IoT enabled protective workwear for the detection of structural failures in connected devices, speeding up and improving the efficiency of rescue operations will further influence the market growth positively during the forecast period. However, increasing workplace automation will challenge the growth of the market participants.
The Protective Workwear Market In Europe is segmented by End-user (manufacturing, construction, healthcare, and others) and Geographic Landscape (Germany, UK, France, and the rest of Europe). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The protective workwear market in Europe covers the following areas:
Protective Workwear Market In Europe Sizing
Protective Workwear Market In Europe Forecast
Protective Workwear Market In Europe Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- 3M Co.
- Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.
- Ansell Ltd.
- Cintas Corp.
- Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Kimberly-Clark Corp.
- MSA Safety Inc.
- Sioen Industries NV.
Related Reports:
Law Enforcement Personal Protective Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
High-visibility Clothing Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Flame Retardant Apparel Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Smart Personal Protective Equipment Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Personal Protective Equipment Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
- Value chain analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market outlook
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Construction - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Germany - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- UK - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- France - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing emphasis on smart protective workwear
- Increasing number of collaborations among vendors
- Growing demand for lightweight protective workwear
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M Co.
- Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.
- Ansell Ltd.
- Cintas Corp.
- Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Kimberly-Clark Corp.
- MSA Safety, Inc.
- Sioen Industries NV
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/protective-workwear-market-in-europe-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article