Protector Accelerates Application Launch to Make Personal Security On-Demand Available for Everyone in 2025

Protector, a digital software app that will make personal security available on-demand for all Americans at the click of a button, has accelerated its launch to market

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A revolutionary private security application that will allow users the ability to book a personal security officer – the same way we now book a ride to the airport or order food to our homes - is accelerating its entry into the New York City market with the expectation to launch in Q1 of 2025. This application will meet the rising need for personal protection, ensuring all Americans have access to safety, no matter their status.

Protector's purpose and expertise How booking Protector works

In the wake of the NYC murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO, Americans are particularly focused on personal security. "My deepest condolences are with the family and friends of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson," said Protector CEO and Founder Nick Sarath, a visionary in the technology security fields. "We rely on law enforcement to keep us safe, but they cannot be everywhere at once. Protector is designed to support the goals of law enforcement and will provide an accessible way for people to protect themselves and their loved ones."

As a company that employs a staff of entirely veteran and former law enforcement officers, its capability to offer on-demand services through a scheduled app will be unprecedented in this industry. Protector is a company committed to uniting technology and security, recognizing the growing challenges of an increasingly dangerous and uncertain world filled with personal threats. Law enforcement agencies across the country are stretched thin. Protector will be available to strengthen their efforts in safeguarding the public and fostering safer neighborhoods and cities.

Daily concerns for the safety of Americans and their loved ones are becoming all too common. Protector was created with the goal of improving personal security and helping to prevent tragedies. With an expected launch in Q1 of 2025, Protector is working hand-in-hand with all relevant regulatory bodies to ensure that they are properly equipped to support this growing need. Looking into the future of the company, Protector will be offering the ability for community members to come together to increase their neighborhood watch with a service known as Patrol. This innovative solution will address a key need, that would provide communities with a greater sense of peace of mind when they go to sleep each night.

"Our trained and highly experienced team is ready to help provide enhanced security to all citizens as soon as we launch," said Sarath, who saw an inherent need in the market. "We are here to help law enforcement and ultimately we are here to help you."

Protector is expected to be available in New York City beginning in Q1 of 2025, offering all residents the opportunity to benefit from on-demand personal protection and safety. Stay informed about the launch by following updates on LinkedIn and X and www.protector.so.

About Protector:

Protector is a revolutionary personal security app that enhances personal protection and makes private security available to the general public in an on-demand fashion. With the click of a button, Protector users can schedule veteran and former law enforcement private security personnel to serve as personal protection when needed.

