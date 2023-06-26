ProtectOrg, Inc. launch Configuration Manager Monitoring, delivering real-time monitoring for ConfigMgr (MCM)

 WILMINGTON, Del., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProtectOrg, Inc. launch Configuration Manager Monitoring, delivering real-time monitoring for ConfigMgr (MCM).

Configuration Manager monitoring from the cloud that's simple and quick to deploy.

Keeping an eye on your deployments can be time-consuming. ProtectOrg's solution covers the health, deployment, software versions, and (or as well as) many other features.

"Prevention is the most cost-effective, straightforward route to resolve device vulnerabilities." Said MVP Dujon Walsham. "ProtectOrg's ConfigMgr solution keeps the lights on by giving you visibility."

ProtectOrg's Portal will quickly identify issues and supply a knowledge base to remediate, designed and written by two times MVP Dujon Walsham.

Looking to save money on ticketing and change management solutions?

Built into the ProtectOrg portal is a ticketing and change management system, making it easy to create a workflow end-to-end. Keeping your business or clients informed of every step within the same application makes the portal convenient, informative, and cost-effective.

ProtectOrg's Portal can be production ready in as little as 30 minutes.

If you'd like more information about this product, sign up for a free trial of the portal here or email [email protected] and ask for login details to our already populated demo environment. Or, you can reach the company at its Wilmington, Delaware office via phone at (302) 467-3486.

About ProtectOrg

ProtectOrg's mission is to simplify your Sentinel world and help resolve the skills gap. Our team of experts have been at the core of security for over 20 years. We understand the requirements of a modern SOC and simplify the ability to quickly spot issues, trends, or threats which might put your company or clients at risk.

Related Link:
https://www.protectorg.com

